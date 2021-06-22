EURO 2020: Which Team Will England Face In Round Of 16? Permutation, Combination Explained

The England national football team will take on the Czech Republic knowing that the result has no consequence after they were confirmed to have qualified for the Euro 2020 knockouts. Following Finland's loss to Belgium, teams with at least four points were guaranteed a place in the round of 16, and the Three Lions have already achieved that mark in their opening two games. Here's a look at which team will England face in the round of 16 and the England vs Czech Republic prediction.

England fixtures Euro 2020: Which team will England face in the round of 16?

The England national football team might have qualified for the Euro 2020 knockouts but their opponents will only be known at the end of the group stage. The Three Lions billed as one of the favourites for the competition will take on the Czech Republic in their final group stage game of Euro 2020, which will determine their final position in Group D. England cannot come below third place as Scotland, in third, and Croatia, in fourth, play each other on Tuesday night. A win should confirm a place at the top, while a draw should see them finish second. A loss would see them finish either second or third, depending on the goal difference. As things stand, finishing second would result in a favourable draw for the Three Lions, but Gareth Southgate is unlikely to line his side up for a stalemate.

If England top their group they will face off against Group F runners up which could either be France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary. France are currently on top with four points in Group F, followed by Germany and Portugal who have three each and Hungary have just a solitary point. The remaining fixtures in the group will see France take on Portugal, while Germany will host Hungary.

If England finish second in their group, they will have an easier run of fixtures against Group E runners-up, which could be either of Sweden, Slovakia, Spain and Poland. Sweden are at the top currently with four points, followed by Slovakia with three. Spain have two points, while Poland have mustered only a single point. Spain will face Slovakia, while Sweden will take on Poland in the final fixtures of the group.

If England finish third in the group, England will either face the winners of Group B, C or E. Belgium won Group B by clinching wins in all their games, while Netherlands topped Group C to book their slot in the knockouts. Group E is yet to be decided but a potential clash against Spain cannot be ruled out.

England fixtures Euro 2020: England vs Czech Republic prediction and preview

England come into the clash having settled for a disappointing 0-0 draw against arch-rivals Scotland in their last game. The Three Lions, for all their quality in attack, have managed only a solitary goal so far in the competition and they will look to set the record straight when they face off against the Czech Republic. Patrick Schick's heroics have powered his nation to the top of the group and a place in the knockout stages, essentially turning this clash into a dead rubber. Schick has scored all three of the Czech Republic's goals in the tournament and will look to continue his good form on Tuesday night. England however are favourites and are likely to clinch three points at Wembley.

