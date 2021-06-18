Euro Cup 2020 results: Belgium seal Round of 16 spot, Netherlands beat Austria 2-0

Euro 2020 is off to a flying start and just one week into the tournament there have been some outrageous goals that has got all the fans excited. Big-named teams have all managed to take away points from their opening games, but with a lot of the tournament still left to play it will be interesting to see how things work out for these teams. Here is more on the Euro 2020 standings and the Euro Cup 2020 results of Denmark vs Belgium and the Netherlands vs Austria games.

Euro Cup 2020 results: Denmark vs Belgium match

After the Christian Eriksen incident, Denmark came into this game with a lot of motivation and it paid out well for them as they managed to score a goal just 2 minutes into the game, courtesy of a brilliant goal from Yussuf Poulsen. But the Danes did not stop there as they kept attacking towards the Belgian goal and made things extremely difficult for their defence. They ended the first half, keeping the lead but Belgium brought in Kevin De Bruyne for the second half which changed the game as he assisted Thorgan Hazard who scored in the 55th minute.

De Bruyne did not stop there as he went on and grabbed the winner in the 70th minute to take the game away from Denmark. But the Danes were persistent in their efforts and they did not let the Belgians get comfortable after the second goal. Martin Braithwaite constantly kept trying and he even came close to the goal as his header hit the post which denied the lead for the Danes. This victory ensured the Belgians a place in the Round of 16 as they won both their Group stage games placing them on the top of the group with 6 points.

Euro Cup 2020 results: Netherlands vs Austria match

Netherlands and Austria both had a winning start to their Euro 2020 campaign which made this fixture a decider as to who will take the top spot and the Dutch team responded really well to the situation as they grabbed the lead in just 11 minutes after Memphis Depay slotted a penalty to give them the early lead. The Austrians kept trying to get a breakthrough but nothing really worked for the David Alaba-led side as they couldn't create many big chances which would help them level the game. The Dutch scored their second goal of the game in the 67th minute after substitute Donyell Malen passed the ball to Dumfries who scored the goal, which helped Netherlands seal the victory.

Euro 2020 results: Ukraine vs North Macedonia

In Group C, Ukraine emerged on top against North Macedonia which helped them get to the second position on the table. It was Yarmolenko once again for Ukraine, who scored in the 29th minute to help the Ukrainians take the lead. They doubled the lead in the 34th minute after Roman Yaremchuk scored a brilliant goal which gave the Ukrainians a 2-goal cushion going into the second half. Macedonia had a goal ruled offside but got themselves a consolation goal in the 57th minute.

Euro 2020 standings

Group B

The victory against Denmark helped the Belgians to the top of the Group and sealed their place in the Round of 16. Russia's 1-0 victory over Finland gave them the 3 points, placing them in the second spot. However, the Danes still have a chance of qualifying for the next round, but they will have to beat Russia by a big margin in the next game and hope that Belgium wins against North Macedonia.

🇧🇪 🔝 Who'll join Belgium in the knockouts?#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 17, 2021

🇳🇱 Netherlands confirmed as Group C winners 👏



Who'll finish 2nd?#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 17, 2021

Image Credits: UEFA Euro 2020/Twitter