Europa League: Chelsea Target Dribbles From Own Half To Score Outrageous Solo Goal - WATCH

West Ham footballer Declan Rice, who is also Chelsea’s next target for transfer into the team, scored a splendid solo goal on Thursday’s Europa League clash between West Ham and Dinamo Zagreb. 22-year-old Rice dribbled the goal from his own court and scored for the visiting team at the 50th minute of the game. Rice’s goal was the second one for the team as Michail Antonio opened the goal tally at the 21st minute of the match. With two goals in their pocket, West Ham clinched the win as they maintained the lead throughout the match.

The goal, which was scored just five minutes into the second-half by Declan Rice also made it to the nominations for the Europa League Goal of the Week award. In order to score the goal, he intercepted a loose pass in West Ham’s half, five minutes after halftime, and went on to drive towards Dinamo Zagreb’s penalty area in an incredible display of close control and balance. He went across two defenders and scored on a low shot through Dominik Livakovic’s legs. By scoring the goal he also became West Ham’s youngest goalscorer in UEFA Europa League since Frank Lampard in 1999-20.

Rice scored his first goal in the UEFA Europa League.

Rice has been linked with a transfer to Chelsea for quite some time now, yet the club didn’t make an offer in the last transfer window, despite showing interest in the player. According to reports in the past, West Ham demanded a £100million price tag for anyone interested in Rice. As reported by Football London, West Ham manager David Moyes, while talking about the player’s future in March, said that he doesn’t agree with the other teams that Rice is worth £100m, stating that he is a much more valuable player.

Rice made his senior appearance for West Ham for the first time in 2017 after receiving a professional contract with the club in 2015. Since then, he has appeared in 183 matches for the team and also scored six goals. His goal against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday was his first goal for the club in the Europa League.

(Image: AP)