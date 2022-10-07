Europa League: Cristiano Ronaldo Fumes After Missing Easy Goal From 6 Yards Away; WATCH

Portuguese football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score an easy goal from six yards for Manchester United during their Europa League 2022-23 match against Omonia. While United traveled to Omonia Nicosia for the Group E match, Cristiano was in search of his 700th goal in his club football career. The 37-year-old was handed his fourth start of the season during United’s narrow win against the Cypriot minnows.

The match marked a frustrating evening for the forward, who is already having a frustrating season so far. Despite notable efforts during the 90 minutes of play, Ronaldo failed to hit the landmark goal. The closest he came to scoring was in the 77th minute when Diogo Dalot managed to square the ball back with no keeper in sight, as Ronaldo found himself six yards away from the goal.

However, his shot ended up rebounding from the post, before Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper Fabiano Frietas made the save. Ronaldo was visibly miffed with himself for the missed chances and frustrated with his goal-scoring woes. It is pertinent to mention that Ronaldo has registered only one goal so far in the season after making nine appearances for United this season.

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo misses goal from six yards distance

If you enjoy seeing Cr7 like this' then you shouldn't be calling yourself a soccer fan💔😓#Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/yAlDBicZQi — Ntwana ka Zulu (@MthZulu) October 6, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo assisted Marcus Rashford's goal

It is possible that another reason why Ronaldo was angry is the way the 2022-23 season has panned out so far for him. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner has gone on to become a bit-part player under Erik ten Hag. Prior to the Europa League game on Wednesday, Ronaldo was making headlines for not being a part of United’s 6-3 loss against Manchester City last weekend.

Here's what Erik ten Hag said

While Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial stepped up and scored goals against Omonia, Ronaldo assisted the second goal by Rashford. After the game, ten Hag insisted he is happy with the veteran’s performance. Speaking to the club media, Ronaldo said, “think the first two [shots he had produced] good saves from the goalie

“He had a couple of chances, also he created a couple of chances. He was in for a good move and run for the first goal with Marcus Rashford, so he had an impact in this game,” the United coach added. Ten Hag also shed light on Anthony Martial’s fitness and said, “I want to do it really careful because he had a good pre-season and then the last 10 minutes against Atletico Madrid he fell out [injured] and then he returned against Liverpool, and so another injury from far back.

“I cannot force it. I have to do it with a plan and I’m trying to do it at the moment but it’s quite clear I’m happy with his performance,” Ten Hag said.