Europa League Final Indian Time: What Time Is Europa League Final 2021?

Manchester United will take on Villarreal in the upcoming Europa League final in what promises to be a high octane clash. The game will be played at Gdansk in Poland on Wednesday. Here's a look at the Europa League final Indian time, how to watch Villarreal vs Man United on TV and the Europa League final live stream details.

What time is Europa League final live stream? How to watch Villarreal vs Man United on TV?

For fans wondering how to watch the Villarreal vs Man Utd game live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network. The Europa League will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD. Meanwhile, the Europa League live stream will also be available on the SonyLIV app for both games. Live scores and updates from all Europa League semi-final fixtures can be accessed on the Twitter handles of teams. The Europa League final Indian time is 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, May 27.

Villarreal vs Man Utd Europa League Final preview

Villarreal will hope to make the most of their maiden European final appearance when they take on Manchester United in Gdansk. The Yellow Submarine have done well to qualify for the final, with manager Unai Emery enjoying a sweet victory over former club Arsenal in the semi-final. Emery has won the Europa League thrice with Sevilla, and Villarreal would hope that the Spaniard can lead them to their first major European trophy. Meanwhile, Manchester United are looking to end their silverware drought, having last won a title in the 2017 Europa League.

The Red Devils have done well this season but will hope to end the season on a high with some silverware, in a bid to show rewards for their progress. Unlike their opponents, Man United do have a pedigree of making the European finals, with the clash against Villarreal being their eighth continental summit clash in history. The Red Devils have won five of their seven previous finals, with their two defeats coming to Barcelona in 2009 and 2011 in the Champions League. Solskjaer's side defeated Roma in the semi-finals and will be the favourites to win the title on Wednesday night.

Villarreal vs Manchester United team news: Predicted XIs

Villarreal: Sergio Asenjo; Mario Gaspar, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza; Manu Trigueros, Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Yeremy Pino; Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcacer

Sergio Asenjo; Mario Gaspar, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza; Manu Trigueros, Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Yeremy Pino; Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcacer Man United: David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw; Fred, Scott McTominay; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba; Edinson Cavani

