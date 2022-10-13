Europa League: Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing For Man United Vs Omonoia? Here's An Update

Cristiano Ronaldo has found it hard to get minutes in Premier League however he has so far featured in all the matches of the UEFA Europa League. Manchester United are currently second in the Group E points table and is set to play their return fixture against Omonoia. The match will begin live at 12:30 pm (IST) on October 14, from Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.

The last meeting between both teams was a tough encounter with United winning the match 3-2. Ten Hag will hope for his team to make it two wins out of two which would ease off the pressure. Ronaldo will be eager to find the back of the net having failed to do so against the team in the previous match. We take a look at Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of featuring in the Manchester United vs Omonoia match.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing against Omonia?

Ahead of Manchester United's match against Omonia, Cristiano Ronaldo got himself on the scoresheet against Everton during last weekend's Premier League encounter. The Portuguese international will be in contention to start at Old Trafford. Erik Ten Hag while giving an update on Ronaldo's availability during the press conference said, "He is getting in better shape now so he can contribute more to the squad and that is good for him."

Manchester United vs Omonoia preview

Manchester United will be confident of winning the match following their recent Premier League success. Omonia has conceded at least two goals in all three of their Europa League matches and the trip to Old Trafford will not be an easy one for the Cyprus side. Despite losing to Real Sociedad in their last home match in the competition, United have an excellent record in front of their own fans in the Europa League and would want to continue the form against a lower-ranked opponent.

Speaking about the upcoming match, Ten Hag said, "Yeah. It’s another important game for us. We want to be first in the group. We are three points behind [Real] Sociedad and so we have to win. That is the first, and we have to score goals, that is the second. So we have to prepare for the game properly because we are playing against a tough opponent. They will be ambitious and they will be fighting so they are well organised. It’s not easy to score goals, we had that experience last week, so we have to be good.”