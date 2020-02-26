Braga Vs Rangers Live Streaming Details, Team News, Europa League Preview

Portuguese side Braga will host Rangers on Wednesday night for the Europa League Round of 32. The first leg of the tie saw Steven Gerrard's Rangers win the game 3-2. However, Braga would be entering the game confidently as they earned two crucial away goals against the Scottish side. Keep reading for the Braga vs Rangers live streaming details, team news and a detailed match preview.

SCENES at Ibrox 😱 A remarkable comeback from Rangers!



⏰1⃣1⃣ Rangers 0 - 1 Braga

⏰5⃣9⃣ Rangers 0 - 2 Braga

⏰6⃣7⃣ Rangers 1 - 2 Braga

⏰7⃣5⃣ Rangers 2 - 2 Braga

⏰8⃣2⃣ Rangers 3 - 2 Braga#UEL pic.twitter.com/ROJHnSZhvM — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 20, 2020

Europa League live: Braga vs Rangers team news and match preview

The first leg was a close affair as the scoreline suggests. Braga had more of the ball and created more chances than the Scottish side but eventually fell to a second-half brace from Ianis Hagi. The Romanian winger joined Rangers only in January but has already managed to make an impact in Scotland. With striker Alfredo Morelos out of the tie with suspension, Hagi will have to be on his toes in Portugal. Speaking of players ruled out, Filip Helander (foot) and Jermain Defoe (calf) are the others expected to miss the Round of 32 game.

The Portuguese side had a great game in Scotland. They should be looking to have a much better time at home. Injury to defender Wallace means that there could be major re-shuffling at the back for Braga. Along with Wallace, Eduardo, Nuno Sequeira and Vitor Tormena will not be available for Micael Sequeira's side.

Braga vs Rangers live streaming and form

Braga: Last five fixtures

Braga 3-1 Vitoria de Setubal, February 24, 2020

Rangers 3-2 Braga, February 21, 2020

Benfica 0-1 Braga, February 15, 2020

Braga 2-2 Gil Vicente, February 8, 2020

Braga 1-0 Sporting CP, February 2, 2020

Rangers: Last five fixtures

St. Johnstone 2-2 Rangers, February 23, 2020

Rangers 3-2 Braga, February 21, 2020

Rangers 1-0 Livingston, February 16, 2020

Kilmarnock 2-1 Rangers, February 13, 2020

Hamilton Academical 1-4 Rangers, February 8, 2020

Europa League live: Braga vs Rangers team news and predicted line-ups

Braga vs Rangers: Braga

Matheus (GK), Ricardo Esgaio, Bruno Viana, Raul, Nuno Sequeira, Fransergio, Joao Palhinha, Ricardo Horta, Trincao, Abel Ruiz, Paulinho

Braga vs Rangers: Rangers

Allan McGregor (GK), James Tavernier, Nikola Katic, Connor Goldson, Borna Barisic, Steven Davis, Scott Arfield, Glen Kamara, Ianis Hagi, Florian Kamberi, Ryan Kent

Europa League live: Braga vs Rangers live streaming details

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Braga, Portugal

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Kick-off: 10:30 PM IST

You can catch the Braga vs Rangers live streaming on Sony LIV. Alternatively, Braga vs Rangers game will also be broadcasted by Sony TEN Network.

