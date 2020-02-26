BRG Vs RNG Dream11 Europa League Prediction, Top Picks And Team News

Rangers will travel to Portugal to face S.C. Braga in the reverse fixture of their Europa League Round of 32 clash. Rangers won the first leg 3-2 and will enter the second leg with a solid lead. However, S.C. Braga have an advantage of two away goals which gives them an upper hand in the home fixture. Rangers are on the second spot of the Scottish Premiership table with 64 points in the 27 games they've played. As for S.C. Braga, they are on the third spot of the Primeira Liga 2019-20 table.

BRG vs RNG is scheduled on February 26, 2020 at 10:30 PM IST at the Estádio Municipal de Braga stadium. Read more for BRG vs RNG Dream11 prediction and BRG vs RNG Dream11 top picks.

BRG vs RNG Dream11 prediction

BRG vs RNG Dream11 Preview

Rangers have failed to win in their last 15 European away games, excluding qualifiers (W0, L15, D10). Their last win came against Sporting CP in the UEFA Cup quarter-finals in 2007-08. Rangers have managed to bag a total of nine games in European competitions this season. It marks a club record. Interestingly, Rangers have only lost once in their last six European away games against a Portugal-based team (W3 D3 L1). SC Braga lost their first leg against Rangers. It was their first European defeat of the season. S.C. Braga have found the net the most number of times in Europa League this season (17 goals).

BRG vs RNG Dream11 Team (Full Squad)

BRG vs RNG Dream11 Team: S.C. Braga full squad

Matheus, Tiago Sá, Eduardo, Vitor Tormena, Bruno Wilson, Nuno Sequeira, Wallace, Raul, Bruno Viana, Samuele Costantini, David Carmona Sierra, André Horta, João Novais, Fransérgio, Ricardo Esgaio, João Palhinha, Vitor Gabriel, Wilson Eduardo, Abel Ruiz, Diogo Viana, Rui Fonte, Paulinho, Ricardo Horta, Crislan, Francisco Trincão, Wanderson Galeno

BRG vs RNG Dream11 Team: Rangers full squad

Allan McGregor, Andrew Firth, Wesley Foderingham, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Jon Flanagan, Nikola Katic, Matt Polster, Borna Barisic, Lewis Mayo, Nathan Patterson, Umaro Balde, Kane Ritchie-Hosler, George Edmundson, Filip Helander, Ianis Hagi, Ryan Jack, Steven Davis, Sheyi Ojo, Andy Halliday, Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara, Alfredo Morelos, Jordan Jones, Greg Stewart, Eros Grezda, Scott Arfield, Joshua McPake, Kai Kennedy, Florian Kamberi, Jermain Defoe, Ryan Kent, Brandon Barker, Jake Hastie, Adepapo Awokoya-Mebude

BRG vs RNG Dream11 Top Picks

Ricardo Horta Ryan Kent Bruno Wilson

