Europa League Prize Money: How Much Will The Winner Of The Europa League Receive?

Unai Emery's Villarreal will take on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday, May 26. The Europa League final 2021 at the Stadion Energa Gdansk is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM BST (Thursday, May 27 at 12:30 AM IST). However, netizens have been curious to know about the Europa League prize money distribution and how much money the winner of the tournament will receive.

Villarreal vs Manchester United prediction and preview

The Yellow Submarine sent Arsenal packing 2-1 on aggregate in the final four to advance to the showpiece event, while Man United put eight past Roma over two legs as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer searches for his first piece of silverware since assuming office. However, Villarreal's LaLiga campaign ended in disappointment with a 2-1 defeat to eventual runners-up Real Madrid on Saturday, whereas United secured victory in the Premier League by the same scoreline over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Given that Unai Emery has won this tournament three times during his time with Sevilla, the Spaniard is well aware of how to win the continental honour. Meanwhile, United won this tournament in 2016 and Solskjaer will be eager to win his first piece of silverware as manager of the Red Devils. However, our prediction for the game is a 3-2 win for Villarreal.

Europa League prize money: How much money will winner of Europa League receive?

The UEFA Europa League winner will receive the trophy as well as a whopping €8,500,000 or more while the runner-up team will get around €4,500,000. Last year, Sevilla won the Europa League for the record 6th time, defeating Inter Milan 3-2 in the final. Here's a breakdown of the Europa League prize money distribution:

Qualified for tournament: € 220,000 (All 48+8 Teams)

Group Stage

Group Winners – € 1,000,000

Group Runners-up – € 500,000

Per Win – € 570,000

Per Draw – € 190,000

Elimination rounds

Round of 32: € 500,000 (32 teams)

Round of 16: € 1,100,000 (16 Teams)

Quarter-Finals: € 1,500,000 (8 Teams)

Semi-Finals: € 2,400,000 (4 teams)

2021 Europa League final live stream details: How to watch Villarreal vs Man United live?

In India, the Europa League final between Villarreal and Man United will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD. The Europa League final live stream on Sony LIV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the social media handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Raul Albiol, Bruno Fernandes Instagram