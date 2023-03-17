Europa League Live Streaming: How To Watch Quarter-final 'Draw' In India, UK And US

After an action-packed, drama-oriented round of 16 session, the quarterfinal picture of the UEFA Europa League is clear. A total of 8 teams have qualified for the quarterfinal stage and today all the teams who have qualified will know their opponent. The Europa League draw is set to take place shortly.

As a loyal fan, who would be eager to know which team their club will face next, you could watch the UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal Draw live. Wherever you are sitting UEFA has a specific provision. So, to watch the live streaming of the QF draw get hold of the following details.

What time & where will UEFA Europa League quarterfinal draw take place?

The UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw will take place live at 5:30 PM IST (India), 1 PM CET (USA) and 12 PM GMT (UK) on Friday, March 17 in Nyon, Switzerland.

How to watch UEFA Europa League quarterfinal draw live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Europa League 2022/23 quarterfinal draw live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The draw will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2 SD/HD. Meanwhile, as and when a draw is confirmed, UEFA's official social media handles are also expected to provide updates.

How to watch UEFA Europa League quarterfinal draw live in USA?

The draw will be live-streamed on the UEFA website.

How to watch UEFA Europa League quarterfinal draw live in UK?

BT Sport will broadcast Europa League quarterfinal draw live on TV in the UK. Matches will be shown across BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. BT Sport customers can also watch live streams via the BT Sport app and web player.

How to live stream the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal draw?

As for the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal draw live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the draw live on UEFA's official website.

When will UEFA Europa League quarterfinal games begin?

The first legs are scheduled for April 13, with the second legs a week later on Arpril 20 March.

Which teams are in the Europa League quarterfinal draw?

The draw features 8 teams: