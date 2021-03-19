Europa League Results: Dinamo Zagreb Stun Spurs, Man United Overcome Milan Challenge

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United succeeded in edging past the Round of 16 of the Europa League following a close-edged victory against AC Milan. In other Europa League highlights, Dinamo Zagreb produced a sensational comeback against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur following the two-goal first-leg deficit to secure a spot in the final eight of the Europa League. Needless to say, both the games entertained fans and neutrals alike.

Europa League results: Milan vs Man United highlights

The previous leg played at Old Trafford between the two sides ended in a 1-1 stalemate with AC Milan bagging a crucial away goal. The second leg was to play a key role in the tie, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men making the most of their visit to San Siro on Thursday.

AC Milan arrived in top form in the first half with a couple of chances to their credit only for Deam Henderson to deny the hosts. With their struggle seemingly on the fore, Solskjaer was forced to rethink his tactics during the half-time break as he decided to introduce midfielder Paul Pogba in place of an injured Marcus Rashford. Interestingly, Pogba returned to the squad after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

And the France international had an instant impact on the game. Milan failed to clear their lines after a Daniel James strike, resulting in havoc inside the penalty box. Fred held onto his composure before directing the ball towards Pogba, who struck a splendid goal in a tight space to bag the lead for his side.

Milan had a couple of chances after the opener to equal up on the scoreline but Man United's defence stood determined to defend the narrow lead until the final whistle, capping off the Milan vs Man United highlights.

Europa League highlights: Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham

Tottenham bagged a comfortable lead in the first leg, with Harry Kane scoring twice to end the game 2-0. But things took a turn for the worse for Jose Mourinho's men away from home. Despite a thrilling first half, the two sides failed to break the deadlock. But the second half saw a vigorous Dinamo Zagreb eager on defeating Spurs.

Mislav Orsic bagged a brace in the second half to equal up the aggregate scoreline. Following the final whistle, an extra-time game was played out to ascertain the winner. And Orsic went on to produce a moment of brilliance in the 106th minute before firing a low shot in the bottom left corner to win the tie for the hosts.

Europa League results

Arsenal 0-1 Olympiacos (3-2 on aggregate)

Molde 2-1 Granada (2-3 on aggregate)

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 (1-5 on aggregate)

Villarreal 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv (4-0 on aggregate)

Rangers 0-2 Slavia Praha (1-3 on aggregate)

Young Boys 0-2 Ajax (0-5 on aggregate)

When is Europa League quarter-final draw? Europa League draw time

To answer the When is Europa League quarter-final draw query, it will take place on Friday, March 19, 2021. The draw will be held at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland immediately after the conclusion of the Champions League quarter-final draw. The live stream of the event will be available on the official UEFA website. The Europa League draw time will be 4.30 PM IST.

Image courtesy: Europa League Twitter