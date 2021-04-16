Europa League Results, Highlights: Arsenal Set Up Emery Reunion, Man Utd To Face Roma Test

Only four teams remain in the quest for the Europa League title after the quarter-final fixtures came to an end on Thursday night. The Europa League has implications for the remaining teams as winning the competition provides an alternate route to qualify for the Champions League next season. Here's a look at the Europa League results, highlights and the UEL semi-final fixtures.

Arsenal vs Slavia Praha: Gunners storm into Europa League semi-finals with thumping win

In the first of the Europa League highlights. Mikel Arteta's side were disappointing in the first leg, settling for a draw while conceding an all-important away goal to Slavia Praha at the Emirates last week. However, Arsenal roared back into form on Thursday, with a blazing first-half performance to put the result beyond doubt. In a six-minute spell, the Gunners hit the back of the net thrice, with Alexandre Lacazette's penalty sandwiched between strikes from Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka. Lacazette added another goal late in the second half as Arsenal clinched a thumping 4-0 win to keep their hopes of silverware and Champions League alive.

Winning the Europa League might be the only chance for Arteta to take his team to Europe next season, with Arsenal currently ninth in the Premier League standings.

Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb: Unai Emery sets up Arsenal reunion, overcome Dinamo challenge

Villarreal kept their hopes of making a return to the Champions League alive after getting the better of Dinamo Zagreb in their Europa League quarter-final. The LaLiga side clinched a 1-0 win in Croatia courtesy of a Gerard Moreno penalty last week, before registering a 2-1 win at home on Thursday. Moreno again got on the score sheet, but not before Paco Alcacer had opened the scoring. Zagreb scored a consolation goal late in the game, but couldn't overturn the aggregate as Villarreal made it to the final.

Emery will now face his successor when Villarreal take on Arsenal in the Europa League semi-finals, with both teams desperate for the win, considering their slim chances of making it to Europe via their league positions.

Manchester United vs Granda: Cavani helps Red Devils clinch yet another semi-final spot

Edinson Cavani is in red hot form and the Uruguayan was amongst the goals yet again as Manchester United defeated Granada 2-0 at home. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had already clinched a 2-0 win in Spain and dominated the proceedings at home, Cavani scoring the goal in the 6th minute of the tie.

The Red Devils just played out the rest of 90 minutes holding onto their 3-0 lead, before Jesus Vallejo made it four, with a stoppage-time own goal. Manchester United are certain to make it to the Champions League irrespective of what happens in the Europa League this season, but Solskjaer will love to end the trophy drought which dates back to 2017. It will be interesting to see United's opponents in the UEL semi-final fixtures.

Roma vs Ajax: Edin Dzeko pulls rescue act as Ajax are knocked out

Roma were the favourites after they clinched a 2-1 win in Amsterdam last week, but Ajax came close to threatening the Serie A side's advantage on Thursday. Brian Brobbey opened the scoring for the visitors to level the aggregate on 2-2, meaning that the Dutch giants needed just another goal to make it through to the semis. Unfortunately, that never arrived and their hopes were dealt another telling blow when Edin Dzeko pulled one back for Roma to level the scores.

Paul Fonseca's side are off the pace in the Serie A standings, meaning that their Champions League hopes are again hinging on their Europa League success. The semi-final against Manchester United will also be a reunion of sorts for Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Chris Smalling, who have been impressive since their move to the Giallorossi.

