Europa League Results, Highlights: Man United Survive Wobble, Villarreal Hold Arsenal

Manchester United are through to their first final under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite a second-leg 3-2 defeat against Roma that could not deny them a place in the Europa League showpiece. The Red Devils will now lock horns with Villarreal, who knocked out Arsenal in the other semi-final. Villarreal and Man United will now square off in the Europa League final on May 26, 2021, at the Stadion Miejski in Gdańsk, Poland.

Roma vs Man United 3-2 ( Man United win 5-8 on aggregate)

Man United arrived in Rome with a 6-2 aggregate lead from the first leg in Manchester, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still fielded a strong lineup despite the lopsided nature of the tie. Edinson Cavani smashed a shot past Antonio Mirante in the Roma goal to give United a lead heading into the break and putting the tie further beyond the reach of the Serie A club. However, Roma struck back twice in quick succession before the hour mark as Edin Dzeko headed home from point-blank range and a well-taken goal from Bryan Cristante put the hosts in front.

Cavani then put United back on level terms soon after, but Roma refused to give up the fight and were back in the lead when Nicola Zalewski's shot from a tight angle found its way into the back of the net. However, the aggregate score could have been much closer than it ended up being, with Man United having David De Gea to thank repeatedly for a collection of impressive saves throughout the match.

Arsenal vs Villarreal 0-0 (Villarreal win 1-2 on aggregate)

In the other semi-final, Villarreal held out for a 0-0 draw on a nerve-jangling night at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday to reach the Europa League final. The Yellow Submarine had won the first leg 2-1 as visiting manager Emery returned to haunt the London club that sacked him in 2019.

The visitors were calm and composed in possession and might have put the tie to bed had Gerard Moreno made more of a glorious chance early in the second half instead of shooting straight at Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang twice hit the post during the game but the Gunners struggled to create much during the contest.

When is Europa League final? Europa League final date and venue

The 2021 UEFA Europa League Final will take place on May 26, 2021, at the Stadion Miejski in Gdańsk, Poland,

