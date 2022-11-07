Europa League To Witness Barcelona Vs Man Utd - The Last 4 Times The Two Giants Met

The draws for the Europa League play-off Round of 32 took place on Monday at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The draw involved a total of 16 teams, eight runners-up from the Europa League group stage and eight third-placed teams from the UEFA Champions League group stage. The winners of the Europa League group stage have already advanced to the round of 16 of the second-tier competition of European club football.

Europa League group stage runners-up: PSV, Roma, Manchester United, Nantes, Rennes, Union Berlin, FC Midtjylland, Monaco.

Champions League group stage third-placed teams: Ajax, Barcelona, Salzburg, Sevilla, Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting CP, Shakhtar Donetsk, Juventus.

UEFA Europa League: Playoffs draw

Barcelona vs Manchester United

Juventus vs Nantes

Sporting CP vs Midtjylland

FC Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rennes

Ajax vs Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen vs Monaco

Sevilla vs PSV

Salzburg vs Roma

It's set! 🤩



Which tie are you looking forward to most?#UELdraw pic.twitter.com/OvquVAv4rL — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) November 7, 2022

Barcelona vs Manchester United H2H history in European competitions

English club Manchester United will play Spanish side Barcelona in their Europa League play-off, the first leg of which is scheduled to take place on February 16, 2023. The second leg between the two sides is slated to be held a week later on February 23, 2023. Ahead of their Europa League clash, let's take a look at the last four times the two giants met.

Messi magic stuns Man Utd: The last time Barcelona played Manchester United was in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on April 17, 2019. Barcelona emerged victorious in the game by 3-0. Lionel Messi scored two goals in the match, while Philippe Coutinho netted one to take the aggregate score to 4-0.

Barcelona triumph over United: Earlier, the two sides met in the first leg, which Barcelona won 1-0. Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw scored an own goal in the match.

Neymar wins it for Barcelona: Prior to that, Barcelona and Manchester United met in July 2017 at the International Champions Cup, an annual club association football exhibition competition that was abolished in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Barcelona won the match 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Neymar Jr.

It's Barcelona all the way in this rivalry: Before that, they met in the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2011, which Barcelona won 3-1. They also played against each other in the final of the 2009 UEFA Champions League, which was also won by Barcelona 2-0.

