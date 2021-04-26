European Super League Failure Pushes Roy Keane To Troll Ex-Man Utd Teammate Gary Neville

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has been a revelation since he joined Instagram and the Red Devils legend is earning himself a reputation with his tongue in cheek humour and hot takes on social media. While the 49-year-old has a reputation for fiery responses while on punditry, he has now thrown a jibe at former teammate Gary Neville. The right-back has been in the news and was one of the most high-profile figures to hit out at the European Super League proposals.

Roy Keane Instagram: Red Devils legend pokes fun at Gary Neville Monday night football rant

Manchester United legend including Gary Neville were very vocal in their criticism of the European Super League, with the former England international condemning the breakaway division with ferocity. Neville also regularly posted on social media to express his disgust at the plans and seemed delighted when the Super League eventually fell apart.

Roy Keane, who played with Neville at Manchester United, took to Instagram on Sunday to post a picture of himself with Paul Scholes having attended Salford City's 2-0 win against Mansfield this weekend.

The Manchester United legends are co-owners of Salford along with Neville, and Roy couldn't resist a dig at the right-back, citing that the Super League cancellation put paid to their retirement U-turn.

Keane wrote, "Nice to catch up with Scholesy at the Salford game. Our plans for coming out of retirement to join the European Super League have been ruined by @gneville2".

The Roy Keane Instagram post soon went viral on social media, and Neville also saw the funny side of Keane's post on social media - replying in the comments section with several 'laughing face' emojis.

Is Super League cancelled?

Manchester United legends are having fun at the expense of the Super League, which currently stands suspended after 48-hour chaos since the announcement of the breakaway division. The Premier League Big Six, who were central to the plans of the new competition, withdrew from the group after immense backlash from fans, players and the government alike.

While the withdrawal seems like the end of the Super League, Real Madrid president and ESL chairman Florentino Perez said that the breakaway league is on "standby" and the clubs haven't left the project.

Gary Neville meanwhile, has continued his protests and warned the supporters over the weekend while on duty for Sky Sports, asking them to not forget the attempts to form the breakaway division.

(Image Courtesy: Roy Keane, Gary Neville Instagram)