European Super League In Tatters As Fan Revulsion Forces Football Clubs To Pull Out

Football fans from around the world and especially in London and Manchester, and then in Spain, appear to have pulled off the impossible on Tuesday afternoon in Europe, as first Chelsea and then Manchester City pulled out of the European Super League. Shortly after, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid also announced the same decision, making it 4 out of 12 clubs to have second thoughts, reports claim.

Chelsea fans protested outside Stamford Bridge, getting in the way of the team bus, and having to be asked by Petr Cech to allow them passage. The announcement of withdrawal came minutes before the start of the Premier League encounter against Brighton & Hove Albion.

'Dirty dozen' announce coup on Football, break-away to form European Super League

Football had been rocked by news just 3 nights back that 12 clubs would break away to form their own league competition. Led by Real Madrid; Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Chelsea, Juventus, Inter, Milan, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham had declared themselves 'super giants' and planned a tournament that would surpass UEFA's Champions League, earlier known as the fabled European Cup, and considered the pinnacle of club football.

UEFA's decision to expand the Champions League to 36 teams from 2024 appeared to precipitate the move. The idea of having to play a bulk of the matches against far-flung minnows and splitting the vast earnings of the Champions League via TV rights appeared to be tolerable no longer for the 12. A concept long touted, the European Super League was finally announced, first in the media and then via identical statements from the clubs. Admittedly, it would have been a dream competition, but an insular one posing dark and elitist complications for the well-established, much-loved and well-marketed structure.

Since then, the world of football has been able to talk about little else, the odd Mourinho sacking notwithstanding. It's a matter that initially forced clubs' serving managers and players into a spot of silence. Commentators, well-known pundits and legions of fans have discussed its ramifications in frenetic discussions on-air and online, with the opinion being largely against. Some of it appears to have reached the power corridors of the 'dirty dozen', however. The coup appears to have been stalled, for now.

(Image Credit: AP amalgam)