European Super League Memes Flood Social Media, Liverpool First Team To Be TROLLED

The European Super League has created a storm on social media since the 12 elite clubs announced their plans for the breakaway competition. The Premier League Big 6, along with three each from Spain and Italy have announced their plans for the new division aimed at maximising their revenues, which have been severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision has created a furore, with many former footballers, pundits and fans slamming the breakaway league. It also has given birth to several European Super League memes on social media.

Leeds United vs Liverpool: European Super League memes dominate social media following Liverpool draw

Before the Leeds United vs Liverpool clash, Leeds United made a statement of intent during their Monday night football clash against Liverpool, donning pre-match shirts in support of the Champions League, with simple messages of "Earn it" and "Football is for the fans". The Super League's qualification merit has been the question posed by many, with the 15 founding members guaranteed to play in the tournament irrespective of how the club performs in their domestic league. Liverpool got the lead via a Sadio Mane goal in the first half but were pegged back with Diego Llorente scoring an 87th-minute equaliser at Elland Road. At full-time, Leeds United tweeted out that they had sealed a draw over Super League side Merseyside Reds, further trolling the defending Premier League champions' decision.

FULL TIME: #LUFC hold Super League side Merseyside Reds to a 1-1 draw after late Llorente equaliser — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 19, 2021

Fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers took it up a notch and declared themselves as Premier League champions for the 2018/19 season on Tuesday. Wolves had finished seventh that season, behind the "Big Six", who pledged their support to the ESL. Liverpool faced the brunt of the trolling after being the first Premier League club to play following the Super League announcement, and their draw at Elland Road further invited detractors. Most of the Super League had a tough weekend, with the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal, Juventus, Inter Milan and Real Madrid all falling to win games against relatively weaker opposition.

Ha! This is brilliant - @Wolves have crowned themselves Premier League champions for 2018/19 after they finished seventh behind the 'big six' European Super League clubs pic.twitter.com/PIkVuMXW1y — Shehab Khan (@ShehabKhan) April 20, 2021

Wolves with a subtle dig at England’s Super League clubs. What a morning. pic.twitter.com/pWrCIHg9Ju — Karan Tejwani (@karan_tejwani26) April 19, 2021

Leeds 1-1 Liverpool

Arsenal 1-1 Fulham

Everton 2-2 Spurs

Atalanta 1-0 Juventus

Napoli 1-1 Inter

Getafe 0-0 Real Madrid



*European Super league teams*pic.twitter.com/GZ1nnPxxYM — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 19, 2021

Liverpool's draw against Leeds meant that Jurgen Klopp's side were mercilessly trolled on social media, despite the comments of manager and captain James Milner. The Reds were dubbed as embarrassing by the netizens while a Mario Balotelli quote also went viral on social media. The Italian striker, who played for AC Milan, Inter, Manchester City and Liverpool, had previously claimed that it would mean the end of the world when Liverpool are crowned Premier League champions.

Netizens further hit out at the Super League, suggesting that the breakaway league was hinted at modernising football, while a newly-promoted Leeds side held the Premier League champions to a stalemate.

Liverpool, you embarrassing the super league infront of the hoes — ‘ (@SherzCapone00) April 19, 2021

Super Mario Balloteli once said if Liverpool win the league it will be the end of football and the world as we knw it, en we all thought he was mad. Now look at Corona and European Super League. pic.twitter.com/7VeLErWl8e — Isaac Waihenya (@IsaacWaihenya) April 20, 2021

Newly Promoted Leeds holding Super Club Liverpool out to a draw but i’m meant to believe the Super League will revolutionise the game pic.twitter.com/R7u9UVUKp5 — Ù‹ (@ftblShush) April 19, 2021

(Image Courtesy: Liverpool, Leeds, Wolves Twitter)