European Super League Opposed And Slammed By Fans, Pundits Amid Chaos In Football World

Fans on social media opposed the European Super League after twelve of Europe's top clubs announced that they were launching a breakaway 'elite league'.

European Super League

On Sunday, twelve of Europe's top clubs announced they were launching a breakaway Super League headed by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. The creation of this new competition is set to have a big impact on European football as a whole. However, football fans have expressed their displeasure over the potential formation of the new league with a number of pundits also against the decision.

What is European Super League? European Super League teams

The 'Super League', a proposed 20-team annual competition, would see 15 top European clubs become permanent members, based on plans revealed earlier this year. The remaining five teams would vary each season, although the qualification method has not been determined. Each of the 15 founding members would get a share of at least €3.5bn in initial infrastructure grants. The money would be split among four tiers of clubs, with the top six each getting €350m.

In a joint announcement on Sunday night, six English clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur — alongside three teams from Italy — AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus — and three from Spain — Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid — laid out plans to form a breakaway competition, referred to in the announcement as the Super League.

It is believed that three more clubs will join ahead of the inaugural season, which, according to the clubs "is intended to commence as soon as practicable". German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are not included and nor are French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Is European Super League bad? European Super League reactions by fans and pundits

In a statement issued in January, after rumours of the new Super League began circulating, FIFA said that it would not recognise the breakaway organisation and went so far as to say that "any club or player involved in such a competition would as a consequence not be allowed to participate in any competition organised by FIFA or their respective confederation."

In UEFA's statement on Sunday, it referenced FIFA's earlier statement stressing that Super League clubs "will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level, and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams."

Football fans on social media were quick to react to the news of the Super League, with many opposing the decision from the top clubs in Europe. Even a number of pundits, including Man United great Gary Neville, were left furious by the teams that agreed to form a breakaway league. 

