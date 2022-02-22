European Super League Rebels Real Madrid & Barcelona Planning Friendlies In US: Reports

Even though almost a year has passed since 12 of Europe's top clubs shocked the world by announcing the proposal of a European Super League (ESL) that received immense criticism, it seems that the dreams of having the tournament are not over yet.

Real Madrid was one of the leading clubs behind this initiative and reports claim that they are still interested in pushing for the league despite massive fan protests that took place last year. It is believed that Madrid is planning a pre-season tournament in the United States alongside other rebels Barcelona and Juventus ahead of the new season. Reports claim that the trio has approached AC Milan to be the fourth team.

Real Madrid and Barcelona planning pre-season tournament

According to ESPN, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are planning a series of pre-season friendly matches in the United States this summer. While no venues have been confirmed yet, the report states that the teams are mostly planning to have the matches on the West Coast, with several cities interested in hosting the tournament.

As per ESPN, the three European heavyweights are interested in holding such a competition as they are looking for options to maximize their profits to help offset the huge losses they suffered due to the COVID pandemic since last year. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are the only three clubs that are still keen on pushing for a European Super League after the initiative drew massive public outrage last year.

Initially, there were 12 clubs that also included Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City. However, due to public backlash, the six Premier League outfits pulled out of the competition before the other three clubs followed suit. The backlash took place because it was deemed that the project was proposed because of greed at the top level.

European Super League rebels still keen on ESL

As per the latest joint statement released by European Super League rebels Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid, the trio made it clear that they are still keen on moving ahead with plans to introduce the ESL competition to move away from the monopolistic dominance of UEFA over European football. The complete statement is given below:

"FC Barcelona, Juventus, and Real Madrid CF welcome today's Court's decision enforcing, with immediate effect, UEFA's obligation to unwind the actions taken against all European Super League founding clubs, including terminating the disciplinary proceedings against the undersigning three clubs and removing the penalties and restrictions imposed on the remaining nine founding clubs for them to avoid UEFA's disciplinary action. The Court backs the request made by the promoters of the European Super League, dismisses UEFA's appeal, and confirms its warning to UEFA that failure to comply with its ruling shall result in fines and potential criminal liability. The case will be assessed by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, which shall review UEFA's monopolistic position over European football. We have the duty to address the very serious issues facing football: UEFA has established itself as the sole regulator, exclusive operator, and unique owner of rights of European football competitions. This monopolistic position, in conflict of interest, is damaging football and its competitive balance. As shown by ample evidence, financial controls are inadequate, and they have been improperly enforced. Clubs participating in European competitions have the right to govern their own competitions. We are pleased that going forward we will no longer be subject to ongoing UEFA's threats. Our aim is to keep developing the Super League project in a constructive and cooperative manner, always counting on all football stakeholders: fans, players, coaches, clubs, leagues, and national and international associations. We are aware that there are elements of our proposal that should be reviewed and, of course, can be improved through dialogue and consensus. We remain confident in the success of a project that will be always compliant with European Union laws."

