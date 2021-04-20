European Super League Row Gets Personal Between Gary Neville & Jurgen Klopp; Shots Fired

Sky Sports broadcaster Gary Neville and Jurgen Klopp were involved in a war of words about the top six teams from the Premier League showing their willingness to be included in the highly-controversial European Super League competition. It so happened that Neville had strongly criticised the 'big six' of the Premier League for showing interest in the European Super League by saying that the title should be awarded to Burnley due to the 'greed' of the big-six club and when Klopp was asked to comment on the same, he said that the football pundit has only been chasing money throughout his life.

'I wish Gary Neville...': Jurgen Klopp

“Gary Neville talks about ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, that should be forbidden to be honest. We have a lot of rights to sing that anthem and it’s our anthem, not his anthem. He doesn’t understand it anyway so I really don’t want these things because it’s not fair", said Klopp while speaking to Sky Sports after Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Leeds at Elland Road.

“All the talk is around and I don’t like it as well, but I don’t talk about other clubs like this. We can be emotional but I wish Gary Neville would be in a hot seat somewhere, not where the most money is. Whether it’s at Man United where the most money is, Sky where the most money is. Don’t forget that we have nothing to do with it". he added.

'I’ve not been handed it': Gary Neville

Reacting on the same, the former Manchester United right-back hit back at the German football manager by saying that he has worked hard to become what he is today and nothing has come easy for him.

“He talks about hot seat, I had a 25-year career at Manchester United, 11 years at Sky and I worked hard for that. I’ve not been handed it, I’ve not gone where the most money is, I didn’t have choices. Sir Alex Ferguson didn’t say every year, ‘Gary do you want to stay here?’ So I have no idea what he’s going on about", said Neville.

He’s done a great job at Liverpool, I’ve got no problem with Jurgen Klopp, I loved his team but the fact of the matter is he’s spiky, he’s been let down by his owners, his owners have thrown him under a bus", the ex-English international added.

