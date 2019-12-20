EVE Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Updates

The last time Everton played Arsenal at home (earlier this year in April), they pulled off a 1-0 win. Things are different this time around. Both Premier League clubs are playing inconsistently this season. Arsenal are 10th in the league standings with 22 points from 17 games while Everton are at the 16th spot, just three points away from relegation zone. The Toffees have enjoyed a return to form under interim coach - Duncan Ferguson. They have beaten Chelsea and drawn with Manchester United in their last two Premier League matches. Can 'Big Dunc' keep the Toffees in the Premier League this season? Here is the EVE vs ARS Dream11 match prediction along with the predicted line-ups for both teams.
Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the fascinating story behind the origin of 'Siii' celebration
🔵 | Duncan Ferguson will remain as caretaker manager for this weekend's home @PremierLeague game against @Arsenal. #EFC pic.twitter.com/Dk61K2kxU9— Everton (@Everton) December 19, 2019
Also Read | Mesut Ozil removed from PES 2020 after comments on China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims
Jordan Pickford (GK), Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Leighton Baines, Bernard, Mason Holgate, Tom Davies, Alex Iwobi, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Bernd Leno (GK), Callum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Also Read | Diego Maradona rates Alfredo Di Stefano over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
🧤 Best saves of 2019— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 18, 2019
⛔ Christian Eriksen
⛔ Moussa Sissoko
Unsighted? Off balance? No problem.
👏 @Bernd_Leno pic.twitter.com/2aRpxy8qQC
Also Read | Mikel Arteta's Arsenal appointment opposed by Aubameyang, but not the player
Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno (VC)
Defenders: Seamus Coleman, David Luiz, Yerry Mina, Leighton Baines
Midfielders: Tom Davies, Granit Xhaka, Bernard
Forwards: Richarlison, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (C)
Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic to reunite with ex-manager Carlo Ancelotti at Everton?