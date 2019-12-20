The Debate
EVE Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Updates

Football News

Everton host Arsenal at Goodison Park on Matchday 18 of the English Premier League this weekend. Here is the EVE vs ARS Dream11 match prediction and updates.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
eve vs ars dream11

The last time Everton played Arsenal at home (earlier this year in April), they pulled off a 1-0 win. Things are different this time around. Both Premier League clubs are playing inconsistently this season. Arsenal are 10th in the league standings with 22 points from 17 games while Everton are at the 16th spot, just three points away from relegation zone. The Toffees have enjoyed a return to form under interim coach - Duncan Ferguson. They have beaten Chelsea and drawn with Manchester United in their last two Premier League matches. Can 'Big Dunc' keep the Toffees in the Premier League this season? Here is the EVE vs ARS Dream11 match prediction along with the predicted line-ups for both teams.

Everton issue a formal statement regarding Duncan Ferguson

EVE vs ARS Dream11 prediction

Everton predicted line-up

Jordan Pickford (GK), Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Leighton Baines, Bernard, Mason Holgate, Tom Davies, Alex Iwobi, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Arsenal predicted line-up

Bernd Leno (GK), Callum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Bernd Leno will be the key player for Arsenal against Everton

EVE vs ARS Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno (VC)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman, David Luiz, Yerry Mina, Leighton Baines

Midfielders: Tom Davies, Granit Xhaka, Bernard

Forwards: Richarlison, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (C)

Note - The EVE vs ARS Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Published:
COMMENT
