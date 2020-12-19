EVE Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; English Premier League 2020-21 Preview

Everton FC will go up against Arsenal FC on Matchday 14 of the English Premier League 2020-21 season. The EVE vs ARS match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST on December 19 from the Goodison Park Stadium in Liverpool. Here is our EVE vs ARS Dream11 prediction, EVE vs ARS Dream11 team and EVE vs ARS Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | Marcus Rashford Expected To Sign MASSIVE £300,000-a-week Contract With Man United

EVE vs ARS Dream11 prediction: Match preview

In 15th place and under the threat of possible relegation, Mikel Arteta and his side are desperately in need of a victory at Everton tonight. Both teams have had wildly different starts to the tournament. This is the Gunners' worst start to a Premier League season since 1974-75 while Everton are well poised for a top 5 finish. Arsenal's last game, a 1-1 draw against Southampton at home, finally saw star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang break his goalless streak.

Aubameyang's 52nd-minute goal also ended a four-match losing run at home in the league for Arsenal. Missing Thomas Partey, Gabriel Martinelli, Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Magalhaes, Arsenal will hope for Aubameyang to tap into this form and take them through to a win tonight. On the other end of the spectrum, Everton have regained their initial form after managing back-to-back wins against Chelsea and Leicester City with clean sheets.

Currently at No.5, Everton will be hoping to make the cut for the Champions League. Everton have kept a clean sheet in their last two home league meetings with the Gunners but lost their last match against them 2-3, at Emirates stadium. They will be missing full-back Lucas Digne, James Rodriguez and Allan as they go in for the game tonight but will have Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the current joint-highest scorer in the league.

Also Read | Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Parma? Juventus Team News For Serie A clash

EVE vs ARS playing 11 prediction

Everton FC - Jordan Pickford; Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey; Alex Iwobi, Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson; Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Arsenal FC - Bernd Leno; Rob Holding, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney; Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Dani Ceballos, Bukayo Saka; Nicholas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Also Read | Amad Diallo Receives Passport, Work Permit To Complete €40m January Move To Man United

EVE vs ARS Key Players

Everton FC - Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Alex Iwobi

Arsenal FC - Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka

EVE vs ARS Dream11 team

Jordan Pickford; Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, David Luiz; Alex Iwobi, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Richarlison, Bukayo Saka; Dominic Calvert-Lewin (C), Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (VC)

EVE vs ARS game prediction

According to our EVE vs ARS match prediction, Everton FC will win this match.

Note: The EVE vs ARS Dream11 prediction and EVE vs ARS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The EVE vs ARS Dream11 team and EVE vs ARS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Mo Salah Teases Move To Real Madrid Or Barcelona With Liverpool Future Uncertain

Image Credits: Everton Twitter