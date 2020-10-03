EVE Vs BHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

With some smart business in the transfer market and an equally impressive record in the Premier League so far, Carlo Ancelotti's Everton have been a force to reckon with this season. The Toffees will look to continue their flawless run this weekend as they welcome Graham Potter's Brighton to Goodison Park on October 3 at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our EVE vs BHA Dream11 prediction, EVE vs BHA Dream11 team and the probable EVE vs BHA playing 11.
Carlo Ancelotti appears to have reinvigorated an Everton side in desperate need of an identity. The Toffees are on a good run and are unbeaten across all competitions, having won six out of six games so far. On the other hand, Brighton Hove and Albion were handed a harsh defeat as they lost to Manchester United in extra-time. Brighton did, however, look the better side in that contest.
6⃣ games— Everton (@Everton) October 2, 2020
6⃣ wins
🗨️ @MrAncelotti on #EFC's start to the 2020/21 season... pic.twitter.com/E7FwGE0ZS1
Both teams will go into the match with a lot of injury concerns. For Everton, Mason Holgate, Jarrad Branthwaite, Cenk Tosun, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Andre Gomes, Jonjoe Kenny, Allan and Richarlison are all injured and undergoing treatment. For Brighton, Graham Potter will be without the services of Jose Izquierdo, Florin Andone, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Davy Propper.
Also Read | Messi Ranked Fifth While Cristiano Ronaldo Sits Eighth In UEFA Forward Of The Year Results
In a total of 17 meetings, Everton have won eight, while Brighton & Hove Albion have won four. The remaining five meetings between the two sides have ended in draws. Brighton have shown that they are capable of creating chances and threatening the opposition while Everton are in a good shape. The last time the two sides met the match ended 1-0 to Everton.
Everton probable XI - Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne; Fabian Delph, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Gylfi Sigurdsson; James Rodriguez, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Brighton & Hove Albion probable XI - Matt Ryan; Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster; Tariq Lamptey, Yves Bissouma, Steven Alzate, Adam Lallana, Solly March; Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard
3⃣ games— Everton (@Everton) October 2, 2020
3⃣ wins@MrAncelotti has been nominated for September’s @BarclaysFooty #PL Manager of the Month award! 👏
🗳️ VOTE: https://t.co/J3AK3eo6oL pic.twitter.com/Iw2kJ2ebc3
Also Read | CHE Vs CRY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live
EVE vs BHA live: Everton top picks
EVE vs BHA live: Brighton top picks
Goalkeeper - Matt Ryan
Defenders - Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Ben White
Midfielders - Adam Lallana, Solly March, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Gylfi Sigurdsson, James Rodriguez (VC)
Forwards - Dominic Calvert-Lewin (C), Neal Maupay
Also Read | MATCHDAY: Everton Seeks 4th Straight Win; Man City At Leeds
Our EVE vs BHA Dream11 prediction is that Everton will eke this contest.
Also Read | HIR Vs TSU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, J League Live