EVE Vs BHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

With some smart business in the transfer market and an equally impressive record in the Premier League so far, Carlo Ancelotti's Everton have been a force to reckon with this season. The Toffees will look to continue their flawless run this weekend as they welcome Graham Potter's Brighton to Goodison Park on October 3 at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our EVE vs BHA Dream11 prediction, EVE vs BHA Dream11 team and the probable EVE vs BHA playing 11.

EVE vs BHA live: EVE vs BHA Dream11 prediction and preview

Carlo Ancelotti appears to have reinvigorated an Everton side in desperate need of an identity. The Toffees are on a good run and are unbeaten across all competitions, having won six out of six games so far. On the other hand, Brighton Hove and Albion were handed a harsh defeat as they lost to Manchester United in extra-time. Brighton did, however, look the better side in that contest.

Both teams will go into the match with a lot of injury concerns. For Everton, Mason Holgate, Jarrad Branthwaite, Cenk Tosun, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Andre Gomes, Jonjoe Kenny, Allan and Richarlison are all injured and undergoing treatment. For Brighton, Graham Potter will be without the services of Jose Izquierdo, Florin Andone, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Davy Propper.

EVE vs BHA Dream11 prediction: Everton vs Brighton Hove and Albion Head-to-Head

In a total of 17 meetings, Everton have won eight, while Brighton & Hove Albion have won four. The remaining five meetings between the two sides have ended in draws. Brighton have shown that they are capable of creating chances and threatening the opposition while Everton are in a good shape. The last time the two sides met the match ended 1-0 to Everton.

EVE vs BHA Dream11 prediction: Probable EVE vs BHA playing 11

Everton probable XI - Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne; Fabian Delph, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Gylfi Sigurdsson; James Rodriguez, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Brighton & Hove Albion probable XI - Matt Ryan; Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster; Tariq Lamptey, Yves Bissouma, Steven Alzate, Adam Lallana, Solly March; Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard

EVE vs BHA live: EVE vs BHA Dream11 team, top picks

EVE vs BHA live: Everton top picks

James Rodriguez

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

EVE vs BHA live: Brighton top picks

Adam Lallana

Neal Maupay

EVE vs BHA Dream11 prediction: EVE vs BHA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Matt Ryan

Defenders - Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Ben White

Midfielders - Adam Lallana, Solly March, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Gylfi Sigurdsson, James Rodriguez (VC)

Forwards - Dominic Calvert-Lewin (C), Neal Maupay

EVE vs BHA live: EVE vs BHA Dream11 prediction

Our EVE vs BHA Dream11 prediction is that Everton will eke this contest.

