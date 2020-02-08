EVE Vs CRY Dream11 Predictions, Preview, Schedule And All Match Details

The Premier League winter break would see just four fixtures being played this weekend. Carlo Ancelotti's Everton will be in action as they host Crystal Palace on Saturday. Keep reading as we discuss the EVE vs CRY Dream11 team news, match preview and predictions.
Venue: Goodison Park
Date: Saturday, February 8, 2020
Time: 6:00 PM IST
⚽️ | Winners in training also matter! 😄— Everton (@Everton) February 6, 2020
Brotherhood of Blues. 💯
FULL 🎥: https://t.co/asyyfiijyv pic.twitter.com/dv2DvaVvMK
Everton started the season poorly. At one time, they even found themselves close to the relegation zone. However, Carlo Ancelotti has improved his side's fortunes drastically. They are sitting on the 9th position with 33 points after 25 games. Everton are undefeated in their last four league fixtures (W2, D2) and will be looking to snatch another three points at Goodison Park. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has found his mojo this season and he has netted 10 times already for the Toffees. Richarlison has scored eight goals in 23 appearances.
Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are enduring their toughest run in the Premier League. They are winless in 2020 so far. In their last 11 fixtures in all competitions, Roy Hodgson's side have managed just 1 win (D6, L4). Injuries have not helped Roy Hodgson as he will be without several key members of the squad on Saturday.
Everton: Andre Gomes (ankle), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh), Fabian Delph (suspension)
Crystal Palace: Cenk Tosun (hamstring), Jeffrey Schlupp (hip), Mamadou Sakho (hamstring)
Jordan Pickford (GK), Djibril Sidibe, Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate, Lucas Digne, Theo Walcott, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Tom Davies, Alex Iwobi, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison
Vincente Guaita (GK), Patrick van Aanholt, Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Joel Ward, James McArthur, Luka Milivojevic, Cheikhou Kouyate, Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke, Jordan Ayew
Captain: Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Vice-captain: Wilfried Zaha
Goalkeeper: J Pickford
Defenders: D Sidibe, J Tomkins, L Digne
Midfielders: M Schneiderlin, J McArthur, L Milivojevic, T Walcott, W Zaha
Forwards: Richarlison, D Calvert-Lewin
Everton will be the favourites to win the game.