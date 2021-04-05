EVE Vs CRY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Match Preview

Everton and Crystal Palace are set to take on each other as both teams lock horns in their upcoming English Premier League clash on Monday. The domestic league encounter is set to be played at Goodison Park on April 5 with the kickoff scheduled for 10:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the EVE vs CRY Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this clash.

EVE vs CRY live: EVE vs CRY Dream11 match preview

Eight-placed Everton will be aiming to secure three points against Crystal Palace who head into this fixture as the 12th-ranked team on the Premier League table. While Everton will be hoping to fight for a spot in the European competitions, Roy Hodgson's men will be aiming to end the ongoing campaign with a top-half finish. With less than 10 matches to go for every team in the PL, this fixture promises to be a thrilling encounter with both teams likely to come out all guns blazing.

EVE vs CRY Playing 11

Everton - Robin Olsen, Lucas Digne, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Richarlison, James Rodriguez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Crystal Palace- Vicente Guaita, Patrick van Aanholt, Joel Ward, Gary Cahill, Cheikhou Kouyate, Townsend, Eberechi Eze, Jairo Riedewald, Luka Milivojevic, Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha

EVE vs CRY Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Vicente Guaita

Defenders – Mason Holgate, Patrick van Aanholt, Michael Keane, Cheikhou Kouyate

Midfielders – Luka Milivojevic, James Rodriguez, Eberechi Eze, Gylfi Sigurdsson

Strikers – Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

EVE vs CRY Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Vice-Captain -Richarlison

EVE vs CRY Match Prediction

The Toffees record a 1-2 win over the league during the last head-to-head counter as Dominic Calvert-Lewin found the back of the net in the first 10 minutes of the game and Cheikhou Kouyate scored the equaliser at the 26th-minute mark. Richarlison's 40th-minute strike proved to be the winner handing the Merseyside outfit a narrow win as we predict a similar result on Monday. Carlo Ancelotti's men are expected to thrash the Eagles and go on to register a comprehensive win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction - Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace

Note: The above EVE vs CRY Dream11 prediction, EVE vs CRY Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The EVE vs CRY Dream11 Team and EVE vs CRY Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.