EVE Vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Everton will take on Champions league-chasing Leicester City on Matchday 32 of the Premier League restart on Wednesday. The match will be played at Goodison Park and the game will kick off at 10:30 PM IST. Fans can play the EVE vs LEI prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is our EVE vs LEI Dream11 team and EVE vs LEI Dream11 prediction, along with the EVE vs LEI Dream11 top picks.

EVE vs LEI Dream11 prediction: EVE vs LEI preview

It's been a fairytale season for Leicester City who currently sit third in the Premier League standings. A defeat could see Brendan Rodgers' side slip down to fourth and invite pressure from an in-form Manchester United. However, a win will keep them third where they hold a one-point advantage over Chelsea. Everton, on the other hand, have surged ahead from a potential relegation battle after the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti and the Toffees find themselves 12th in the Premier League table. A win on Wednesday will push Everton into the race for a place in the Europa League, with the Toffees only four points behind seventh-placed Tottenham.

EVE vs LEI Dream11 prediction: EVE vs LEI probable playing XIs

EVE vs LEI Dream11 prediction: Everton probable playing XI

Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Lucas Digne; Alex Iwobi, Tom Davies, Glyfi Sigurdsson, Bernard; Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

EVE vs LEI Dream11 prediction: Leicester City probable playing XI

Kasper Schmeichel; James Justin, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Ben Chilwell; Wilfried Ndidi, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemens; Ayoze Perez, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes.

EVE vs LEI Dream11 prediction: EVE vs LEI Dream11 top picks

EVE vs LEI Dream11 top picks for captain: Jamie Vardy, Richarlison

EVE vs LEI Dream11 top picks for vice-captain: Harvey Barnes, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

EVE vs LEI Dream11 prediction: EVE vs LEI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Ben Chilwell, Michael Keane

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi, Bernard, Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemens, Dennis Praet

Strikers: Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jamie Vardy

EVE vs LEI Dream11 prediction

Leicester City start off as favourites to win the EVE vs LEI live match as per our EVE vs LEI Dream11 prediction.

Note: Please note that the above EVE vs LEI Dream11 prediction, EVE vs LEI Dream11 team and EVE vs LEI Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The EVE vs LEI Dream11 team and EVE vs LEI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

(Image Credits: premierleague.com)