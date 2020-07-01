EVE Vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Quick links:
Everton will take on Champions league-chasing Leicester City on Matchday 32 of the Premier League restart on Wednesday. The match will be played at Goodison Park and the game will kick off at 10:30 PM IST. Fans can play the EVE vs LEI prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is our EVE vs LEI Dream11 team and EVE vs LEI Dream11 prediction, along with the EVE vs LEI Dream11 top picks.
It's been a fairytale season for Leicester City who currently sit third in the Premier League standings. A defeat could see Brendan Rodgers' side slip down to fourth and invite pressure from an in-form Manchester United. However, a win will keep them third where they hold a one-point advantage over Chelsea. Everton, on the other hand, have surged ahead from a potential relegation battle after the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti and the Toffees find themselves 12th in the Premier League table. A win on Wednesday will push Everton into the race for a place in the Europa League, with the Toffees only four points behind seventh-placed Tottenham.
