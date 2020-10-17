EVE Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Liverpool will visit Goodison Park as they face Everton on Matchday 5 of the Premier League on Saturday, October 17, 5 pm IST. Everton are top of the Premier League table with four wins from four and will look to continue their run, while defending champions Liverpool are looking to bounce back from their worst Premier League defeat. Here's a look at our EVE vs LIV Dream11 prediction, EVE vs LIV Dream11 team and the probable EVE vs LIV playing 11.

EVE vs LIV live: EVE vs LIV Dream11 prediction and preview

The Merseyside derby is here and marks the 5th anniversary since Klopp's first game in charge of Liverpool, which was a Premier League game vs Tottenham on October 17, 2015. Liverpool's last league game was a shambolic performance and a result no one envisaged.

Aston Villa scored seven past the defending champions. Everton, on the other hand, have looked brilliant under Carlo Ancelotti and will ready themselves to face their fierce neighbours. Based on recent form, our EVE vs LIV Dream11 prediction is a hard-fought draw between the two sides, both who are hungry to pick up all three points.

We've netted plenty of memorable @premierleague strikes at Goodison ⚽️



Which is your favourite? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HOfedkxeNY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 16, 2020

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Slams Project Big Picture, Says Football Can't Be Just For The Elite

EVE vs LIV Dream11 prediction: Everton vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Today's encounter will be the 237th meeting between the Merseyside rivals. The Toffees are winless in 19 Premier League meetings with Liverpool and have lost eight and drawn 11. The last three Premier League meetings between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park have finished 0-0, a trend that is likely to be bucked in this meeting.

Also Read | Everton Vs Liverpool Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Merseyside Derby Live

EVE vs LIV Dream11 prediction: Probable EVE vs LIV playing 11

Everton probable XI - Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Doucoure, Allan, Gomes; Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Liverpool probable XI - Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Also Read | Germany Coach Löw Pays Tribute To Retiring Jonas Hector

EVE vs LIV live: Top picks for EVE vs LIV Dream11 team

EVE vs LIV live: Everton top picks

Rodriguez

Calvert-Lewin

EVE vs LIV live: Liverpool top picks

Salah

Alexander-Arnold

EVE vs LIV Dream11 prediction: EVE vs LIV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Pickford

Defenders - Alexander-Arnold, Godfrey, Keane, Robertson

Midfielders - Rodriguez (VC), Fabinho, Allan

Forwards - Calvert-Lewin, Salah (C), Mane

Also Read | Mesut Ozil Set To Be Left Out Of Arsenal's 25-man Premier League Squad, Fans Perplexed

Note: The above EVE vs LIV Dream11 prediction, EVE vs LIV Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The EVE vs LIV Dream11 team and EVE vs LIV Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Everton Twitter