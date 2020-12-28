EVE Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

Everton will play Manchester City at Goodison Park in Round 16 of the Premier League. The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, December 29 at 1:30 AM IST. Let's have a look at our EVE vs MCI Dream11 prediction, EVE vs MCI match prediction, and other match details.

EVE vs MCI Dream11 team news

Manchester City will be without Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus, with the duo isolated after testing positive for coronavirus. Ederson will start between the sticks with Ruben Dias and John Stones at the heart of City's defence. Joao Cancelo is likely to be paired with Benjamen Mendy who will slot in at left-back. Kevin De Bruyne is likely to play in the centre of the park with Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho slotting in behind the Belgian in a double pivot. Sergio Aguero is likely to lead the Manchester City line with Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez starting out wide against Everton.

Carlo Ancelotti will start the match without the services of six first-team players. Allan, Lucas Digne, Richarlison, and James Rodriguez are sidelined for the game. Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph are also not in contention to start for the Merseyside team.

Ben Godfrey is expected to deputize for Lucas Digne with Seamus Coleman likely starting on the other fullback slot. Michael Keane and Yerry Mina will play at the heart of the Everton defence with Jordan Pickford in goal. Alex Iwobi and Bernard are likely to be deployed out on the flanks with Gylfi Sigurdsson in the middle as a No. 10 with Calvert-Lewin likely to spearhead Everton's attack against Manchester City.

EVE vs MCI playing 11

Everton: Pickford, Keane, Coleman, Godfrey, Mina, Davies, Doucoure, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Bernard

Manchester City: Ederson; Mendy, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Gundogan; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Sterling, Aguero, Mahrez

EVE vs MCI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Ederson

Defenders- Cancelo, Godfrey, Dias, Coleman

Midfielders- Sigurdsson, Mahrez, Bernard, De Bruyne

Strikers- Calvert-Lewin, Aguero

EVE vs MCI Dream11 team Top picks

Captain- Aguero or Calvert-Lewin

Vice Captain- De Bruyne or Sigurdsson

EVE vs MCI match prediction

We expect a thrilling contest and predict a 1-1 draw at the end of the 90 minutes. Prediction- Everton 1-1 Manchester City

Note: The above EVE vs MCI Dream11 prediction, EVE vs MCI match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. EVE vs MCI Dream11 team and EVE vs MCI playing 11 do not guarantee positive results