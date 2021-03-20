EVE Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s, FA Cup 2021 Match Preview

Everton will square off against PL table-toppers Manchester City in their upcoming FA Cup quarter-finals fixture on Saturday. The match is set to take place at Goodison Park on Saturday, March 20 with the kickoff scheduled for 11:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the EVE vs MCI Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of the EVE vs MCI live FA Cup clash.

EVE vs MCI live: EVE vs MCI Dream11 match preview

Manchester City are one of the best teams in the world football right now with the Cityzens likely to pick up a lot of silverware this season. Expected to run away with the PL title, The Blues of Manchester will be aiming for the FA Cup alongside a potential treble by lifting the Champions League as well. Pep Guardiola's side will enter the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after knocking out minnows like Birmingham City, Cheltenham Town, Swansea City but could finally face a tough challenge in Everton. They will be eager to continue on with their winning form by qualifying for the semi-finals of the cup competition.

Everton, on the other hand, have suffered from a minor blip in recent times as they walk into the match after suffering from consecutive defeats against Chelsea and Burnley in recent matches. The Toffees will be itching to turn their fortunes around and get back on the winning ways in the search of some silverware this season but face a mammoth task against a resurgent Manchester City side. Their previous round antics saw Carlo Ancelotti's men defeat Tottenham Hotspur in a nine-goal thriller with the Toffees edging out a 5-4 in the dying minutes of the match.

Such a performance will surely give them some confidence but Manchester City is on a different level altogether. Carlo Ancelotti and his side will have to play their A-game if they wish to knock out Pep Guardiola's side in the FA Cup.

EVE vs MCI Playing 11 (predicted)

Everton- Joao Virginia, Lucas Digne, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Allan, Tom Davies, Andre Gomes, Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Manchester City- Zack Steffen, Joao Cancelo, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres, Sergio Aguero.

EVE vs MCI Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Zack Steffen

Defenders – Lucas Digne, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ben Godfrey, Ruben Dias

Midfielders - Bernardo Silva, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Ilkay Gundogan

Strikers - Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Sergio Aguero, Richarlison

EVE vs MCI Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain - Ilkay Gundogan

Vice-Captain- Richarlison

EVE vs MCI Match Prediction

Manchester City are a ruthless side, having hardly lost any matches in recent times. Given the poor form of Everton and City's dominance across various competitions, we expect Manchester City to edge out a comfortable win and qualify for the semi-finals of the FA Cup

Prediction- Everton 1-3 Manchester City

