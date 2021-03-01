EVE Vs SOU Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Match Preview

Everton host Southampton in their upcoming Premier League clash for a Monday night football fixture. The match is scheduled to be played on March 1 at Goodison Park with the kickoff set to take place at 1:30 AM (Tuesday, March 2) according to IST. Let’s have a look at the EVE vs SOU Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of the match.

EVE vs SOU live: EVE vs SOU Dream11 match preview

Everton walk into the game brimming with confidence as the Merseyside team recorded an astounding 2-0 victory against Liverpool in their last Premier League outing. Following an inconsistent run of form, Carlo Ancelotti's men have pocketed 40 points in 24 league games so far winning 12 matches while drawing four games and losing eight. Currently slotted seventh in the PL table, the hosts hold a chance to go on par with sixth-placed Liverpool and also hold the advantage of having an extra game in hand. With 6 possible points from 2 games, the Merseyside outfit will aim at breaking into the top four and be in the race for European football.

Southampton on the other hand start the game following a poor run in the league as the Saints are winless in their last eight Premier League outings. Walking into the match slotted 14th on the table, Ralph Hasenhutti's men have recorded 8 wins, six draws and lost 11 games in the season so far. With 30 points from 25 games, the visitors walk into the match following an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Leeds United in their last outing and will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways.

EVE vs SOU Playing 11

Everton - Jordan Pickford, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Lucas Digne, Allan, Tom Davies, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Richarlison, James Rodriguez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Southampton - Alex McCarthy, Mohammed Salisu, Ryan Bertrand, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, James Ward-Prowse, Alexandre Jankewitz, Stuart Armstrong, Moussa, Djenepo, Danny Ings, Che Adams

EVE vs SOU Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Jordan Pickford

Defenders- Lucas Digne, Jannik Vestergaard, Ben Godfrey, Jan Bednarek

Midfielders- Moussa, Djenepo, James Rodriguez, James Ward-Prowse

Strikers- Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Danny Ings, Richarlison

EVE vs SOU Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Danny Ings

Vice-Captain- James Ward-Prowse or Richarlison

EVE vs SOU Match Prediction

Following the current form of both the teams, we expect the Merseyside outfit to register a routine victory at the end of the 90 minutes and walk away with three crucial points.

Prediction- Everton 3-1 Southampton

Note: The above EVE vs SOU Dream11 prediction, EVE vs SOU Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The EVE vs SOU Dream11 Team and EVE vs SOU Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.