EVE Vs TOT Dream11: Everton Vs Tottenham Prediction And Team News

Everton (EVE) will go up against Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) in the upcoming match of the Premier League 2021 on Friday, April 16 at 8:00 PM local time (Saturday, April 17 at 12:30 AM IST). The game will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England. Here is our EVE vs TOT Dream11 prediction, top picks and EVE vs TOT Dream11 team.

EVE vs TOT Dream11 Match Preview

On Friday, Tottenham Hotspur will look to claim their first win in three games. Jose Mourinho's men were on their way to join the top four, but a draw against Newcastle United and a 3-1 loss to Manchester United made Spurs slip to the seventh spot of the table. Meanwhile, Everton are winless in their last five matches, which includes two draws. However, they are just one point behind Tottenham and would look to break their winless streak.

EVE vs TOT: Injury Report

Everton will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the upcoming game as the star striker is dealing with an abductor issue. Yerry Mina is also sidelined with the same injury, meanwhile, Fabian Delph, Bernard, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are out due to long term injuries. Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, won’t be getting assistance from Ben Davies and Matt Doherty, who are all injured.

Premier League: EVE vs TOT Playing 11

Everton: Jordan Pickford, Mason Holgate, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Seamus Coleman, Allan, Tom Davies, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne, Richarlison, James Rodriguez

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane

EVE vs TOT top picks

Everton: Lucas Digne, James Rodriguez, Richarlison

Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son

EVE vs TOT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Michael Keane, Toby Alderweireld, Serge Aurier

Midfielders: Gylfi Sigurdsson, James Rodriguez, Lucas Moura

Forwards: Heung-Min Son, Gareth Bale, Richarlison

EVE vs TOT Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Tottenham Hotspur will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above EVE vs TOT Dream11 prediction, EVE vs TOT Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The EVE vs TOT Dream11 Team and EVE vs TOT Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Source: Tottenham Hotspur / Twitter