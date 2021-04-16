EVE Vs TOT Dream11: Everton Vs Tottenham Prediction And Team News

Quick links:
Image Source: Tottenham Hotspur / Twitter
Everton (EVE) will go up against Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) in the upcoming match of the Premier League 2021 on Friday, April 16 at 8:00 PM local time (Saturday, April 17 at 12:30 AM IST). The game will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England. Here is our EVE vs TOT Dream11 prediction, top picks and EVE vs TOT Dream11 team.
On Friday, Tottenham Hotspur will look to claim their first win in three games. Jose Mourinho's men were on their way to join the top four, but a draw against Newcastle United and a 3-1 loss to Manchester United made Spurs slip to the seventh spot of the table. Meanwhile, Everton are winless in their last five matches, which includes two draws. However, they are just one point behind Tottenham and would look to break their winless streak.
Everton will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the upcoming game as the star striker is dealing with an abductor issue. Yerry Mina is also sidelined with the same injury, meanwhile, Fabian Delph, Bernard, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are out due to long term injuries. Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, won’t be getting assistance from Ben Davies and Matt Doherty, who are all injured.
Everton: Jordan Pickford, Mason Holgate, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Seamus Coleman, Allan, Tom Davies, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne, Richarlison, James Rodriguez
Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane
Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Tottenham Hotspur will come out on top in this contest.
ð— ð—”ð—§ð—–ð—›ð——ð—”ð—¬! ðŸ‘Š— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 16, 2021
ðŸ†š @Everton
ðŸŸï¸ Goodison Park
ðŸ† @premierleague
â±ï¸ 8pm (UK)#THFC âšªï¸ #COYS
Note: The above EVE vs TOT Dream11 prediction, EVE vs TOT Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The EVE vs TOT Dream11 Team and EVE vs TOT Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.