EVE Vs TOT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, FA Cup Match Preview

Everton welcome Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park in the fifth round of the FA Cup tie. The match will be played on Wednesday, February 10 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:45 AM ( Thursday, February 11) according to IST. Let's have a look at the EVE vs TOT Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this match.

EVE vs TOT live: EVE vs TOT Dream11 prediction and schedule

Everton have been pretty inconsistent in the ongoing league campaign and might look to focus on the FA Cup as Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be looking to book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals. The Toffees will walk into the game after playing out a 3-3 draw against Manchester United as Dominic Calvert Lewin scored a 95th-minute goal to deny the Red Devils three crucial league points. Their FA Cup journey saw the Merseyside outfit register a 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the 4th round of the Cup. However, they face a much difficult opposition on Wednesday as the Everton manager aims to knockout Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, registered a comfortable 2-0 victory over West Brom in their last competitive outing. Currently slotted 8th in the Premier league table, the north London outfit defeated Wycombe Wanderers in the fourth round of the FA Cup by a massive 3-goal margin. The match ended with a 4-1 scoreline in Tottenham's favour as Jose Mourinho's team continue looking out for silverware this season.

EVE vs TOT Playing 11

Everton- Olsen, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Holgate, Gomes, Doucoure, Iwobi, Sigurdsson, James Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin

Tottenham Hotspur- Lloris, Sanchez, Doherty, Alderweireld, Sissoko, Winks, Davies, Lamela, Son, Bale, Kane

EVE vs TOT Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- H. Lloris

Defenders- M. Holgate, M. Doherty, T. Alderweireld, L. Digne

Midfielders- H. Winks, J. Rodriguez, E. Lamela, G. Sigurdsson

Strikers- H. Kane, D. Calvert-Lewin

EVE vs TOT Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- H. Kane or J. Rodriguez

Vice-Captain- D. Calvert-Lewin or E. Lamela

EVE vs TOT Match Prediction

Harry Kane returned to action as the English striker featured for Spurs during their 2-0 win against West Brom. He is going to play a pivotal part in deciding the result of the game as Jose Mourinho will rely on Kane's combination play with Son Heung-min to knock out Everton in this FA Cup tie. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter with both teams aiming for a win on Wednesday. Given Everton's inconsistent run in recent weeks, we expect Tottenham Hotspur to edge out a narrow win in this fixture.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Note: The above EVE vs TOT Dream11 prediction, EVE vs TOT Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The EVE vs TOT Dream11 Team and EVE vs TOT Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.