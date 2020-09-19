EVE Vs WBA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Everton (EVE) will face off against West Bromwich Albion (WBA) on Matchday 2 of the Premier League this weekend. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm IST at the Goodison Park Stadium in England on September 19. Here is our EVE vs WBA Dream11 prediction, EVE vs WBA Dream11 team and EVE vs WBA playing 11 prediction.

EVE vs WBA Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Everton began their Premier League campaign with a bang last week, winning their fixture against Tottenham 1-0. After finishing the 2019-2020 Premier League season in 12th place, Everton will look to make a strong comeback. They will have the advantage of playing a home game tonight to consolidate their strong start.

Looking at the numbers, Everton have won 10 of their last 11 encounters against Bromwich in all competitions, which is sure to give them an edge over their opponents. Despite being almost a permanent part of the Premier League, Everton have never won a PL title. With the new transfers settling in well, they will hope to change this.

As for West Bromwich Albion, their return to the Premier League has proven to be somewhat of a nasty shock. A mortifying 3-0 loss to Leicester City, made worse by the fact that it was a home game, is sure to force West Brom into taking a deep look at what went wrong.

Also Read | Everton's Richarlison Misses Open Goal Vs Spurs As Ancelotti's Men Claim Narrow Victory

EVE vs WBA Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Everton 4-5-1

Jordan Pickford (GK)

Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne

James Rodrigues, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Allan, Andre Gomez, Richarlison

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

West Brom 5-4-1

Sam Johnstone (GK)

Conor Townsend, Dara O’ Shea, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Darnell Furlong

Grady Diangana, Jake Livermore, Romaine Sawyers, Matheus Pereira

Callum Robinson

Also Read | Everton Vs West Brom Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

EVE vs WBA Dream11 team

Sam Johnstone (GK), Yerry Mina, Seamus Coleman, Lucas Digne (VC), Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Rodriguez, Jake Livermore, Matheus Pereira, Grady Diangana, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (C)

Also Read | 'Name's Bond, James Rodriguez' Joke Does The Rounds As Everton Land Colombian star

EVE vs WBA Dream11 prediction

According to our EVE vs WBA Dream11 prediction, Everton are the favourites to win this encounter.

Note: The EVE vs WBA Dream11 prediction and EVE vs WBA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The EVE vs WBA Dream11 team and EVE vs WBA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | LU Vs FUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Image Credits: Everton FC Twitter