Everton Boss Frank Lampard Confident That Club Will Avoid Relegation; 'Ten Games Is A Lot'

Everton boss Frank Lampard is confident his side can avoid relegation from the Premier League. This statement comes after the Toffees lost 2-1 to West Ham on Sunday, but Lampard feels that ten games is more than enough to turn things around. Everton currently find themselves 17th in the league table three points clear of relegation at the moment. The team go next up against Burnely who is currently in the relegation zone and will be looking to move out of danger making the game even more important.

"Ten games is a lot. If our luck turns and we keep on the path we showed today and against Newcastle, I have a real strong belief we will be okay. Saying that now here means nothing. We just have to focus on ourselves. The next game is huge because it is Burnley but also because it is our next game. After that, we move on to Manchester United," Lampard told BBC Sport.

Exemplifying his point with West Ham, Frank Lampard pointed out how around three years ago West Ham was in a relegation zone but today the club finds itself in the Europa League and is yet pushing itself for another top-six finish.

"You want to win games. Today isn't so enjoyable. It is not if you don't turn up and get opened up as a team. It has happened a couple of times since I have been here but not much. But that comes with the territory of where we are at. Look at West Ham. Today they are very strong but two or three years ago they are facing relegation. And then they build, stick together and recruit and they move on," Lampard told BBC.

Everton manager assures fans everything will be okay

The Everton manager also added that he and the players will give it their all in the next ten games and that if they do so, he is confident that they will be clear of relegation. "Everton has a huge history and a fanbase. At the moment we are working to get through this moment. Myself and the players are giving everything. The fans can know if we keep doing that over 10 games we will be okay," he said.

(Image: AP)