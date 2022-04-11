Everton Fan's Mother Speaks Out On Ronaldo Incident; 'I Was Crying, He’s Autistic'

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted losing his cool as Manchester United suffered a humiliating defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday. After the game, Ronaldo, who appeared dissatisfied with the result, was seen snatching a fan's phone as he returned to the away side's changing room. The fan's mother has now disclosed that her 14-year-old son is autistic and that Ronaldo's angry outburst has left him "bruised".

Sarah Kelly, the mother, spoke to Liverpool Echo about the encounter between her son and Ronaldo. She even posted a photo of her son's hand, which showed the alleged assault's mark. According to Sarah, it was her son's first time watching a football game, and the incident utterly ruined their day. Sarah claims that her son was shocked by the incident and that it has deterred him from attending another match.

"I was crying, I was shook up, Jacob was in complete shock - he’s autistic and he’s got dyspraxia as well, so he didn’t really digest what was happening until he’s come home now. He’s really upset about it and it’s completely put him off going to the game again. This is the first football game he’s been to and this has happened," Sarah told ECHO.

Ronaldo apologises

Ronaldo, on the other hand, issued an apology for his outburst after the game. The Manchester United striker said that it is never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the other day when his team suffered a loss in an away game to end their Champions League hope. Ronaldo, however, admitted that as a player he must always lead with an example and be respectful no matter what the situation. He also invited the fan whose phone he damaged to watch a game at Old Trafford.

"It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, and patient and set an example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

Image: AP/Facebook/@SarahKelly