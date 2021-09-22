Everton Star James Rodriguez Set To Be Unveiled By Al Rayyan; Qatari Club Sends Teaser

Everton star James Rodriguez is close to being unveiled as an Al Rayyan SC player after the Qatari Club posted a video on Wednesday, teasing that a new player is soon joining them. The out-of-favour Everton midfielder has not played a single minute for the club since their 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United at Goodison Park. The 30-year-old Rodriguez reportedly earns around £200,000-a-week and his move is going to be significant relief for Everton.

As reported by BBC, the Colombian footballer earlier traveled to Qatar for talks with Al Rayyan, which led to the rise of speculations about him exiting the Premier League side. Everton manager Rafael Benítez spoke about the player's exit after his side’s Carabao Cup loss to Queen Park Rangers on September 22.

In the interview, Benitez said, "I don’t have too much information. I know that he is already there, but I don’t have much information. So maybe in the next couple of days, we will have more information or maybe tomorrow, I don’t know."

When asked if he is expecting Rodriguez to be in contention for Saturday, Benitez replied, "It will be very difficult and we should remember that this a special situation. He concluded by saying that, they have to consider the financial fair play rules and manage everything in the best way possible."

Rodriguez last appeared in a match in May 2021

Rafael Benitez joined Everton after a transfer from Real Madrid in September 2020. He scored a total of 37 goals during his time with Real Madrid, in 125 matches. Although he made an impressive start to his stint at Everton, he has scored just six goals in 26 appearances overall.

He last appeared in the squad for the team's Premier League 2020/21 match against Sheffield United on May 16, 2021. In the 2021/22 season, he didn't appear in Everton's match against Aston Villa on September 18. While the coach cited that Rodriguez had muscular problems, it is was evident to the fans that the Colombian was not risking an injury ahead of his move to Al Rayyan. Meanwhile, Everton will play their next Premier League match against Norwich City on September 25.

