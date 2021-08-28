Everton Starlet Moise Kean Signs For Juventus On Loan With Obligation For Permanent Move

As per a report from reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Moise Kean has agreed to join Juventus on a season-long loan with the Old Lady having an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met. A spectacular 48 hours saw Cristiano Ronaldo leave Serie A side Juventus to join Manchester United despite being heavily linked with Manchester City. While everyone's eyes have been fixated on that, a former player has been reunited with Juventus, Moise Kean.

Kean makes his return to the Old Lady

Juventus were looking for a replacement for their Portuguese superstar and seem to have found it in the form of their former player who left Turin back in June 2019, for Everton. The deal is reported to be worth around €20 million and the 21-year-old is said to have agreed to the personal terms. According to Romano, Juventus are not looking to sign any more players and have instead turned their attention on extending Paulo Dybala's contract, which is expiring in June 2022.

Moise Kean to Juventus, done deal and here-we-go. Agreement completed with Everton on loan with obligation to buy [under certain conditions]. Medical tomorrow in Torino. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus #EFC



Total potential fee around €20m. Kean already agreed personal terms. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2021

Kean spent a season at Everton and could not replicate the form he had shown at Juventus in front of goal. He was loaned out to PSG eventually, and managed to play 41 matches and score 17 goals in the process. He even scored in a Champions League match against Barcelona and was expected to return to Paris for another season. However, Everton did not want to loan him out and wanted a permanent deal for the Italian striker. Juve offered just that - a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Turin

The reports of Ronaldo wanting to leave Juventus had been around for a while but seemed to have gained attention when he left training on Friday morning to say his goodbyes to the squad. Soon after that, Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri spoke to the media and revealed that Cristiano does not want to continue with the club and also explained that he has no hard feelings regarding that decision.

