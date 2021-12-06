Everton Vs Arsenal Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, UK & US?

A struggling Everton side will next take on a resurgent Arsenal side, who have slowly increased their standing in the Premier League table after a slow start to the campaign. The Toffees are currently in 16th place with 15 points, just five points clear of the relegation places. Meanwhile, the Gunners have moved up to seventh place in the standings with 23 points, just four points off fourth-placed West Ham, having played a game less.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Everton vs Arsenal live stream details.

Everton vs Arsenal live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Everton vs Arsenal live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League. The game will commence live at 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday, December 7.

"Dominic Calvert-Lewin is getting better, he's doing really well, but he's still a couple of weeks [away], minimum. We have to be careful."



Watch: https://t.co/XtiPOFc3nJ pic.twitter.com/cCHo8L2JND — Everton (@Everton) December 3, 2021

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Everton vs Arsenal live stream, fans can tune into SkyGO. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 9:00 PM BST on Monday, December 6.

How to watch Everton vs Arsenal in the US?

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Everton vs Arsenal live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, December 6.

Everton vs Arsenal team news

Everton predicted line-up: Jordan Pickford; Séamus Coleman, Ben Godfrey, Micheal Keane, Lucas Digne; Andros Townsend, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Demarai Gray; Alex Iwobi, Salomon Rondon

Arsenal predicted starting line-up: Aaron Ramsdale; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Martin Odegaard; Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang