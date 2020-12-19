Everton Vs Arsenal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Everton (EVE) will go up against Arsenal (ARS) in the upcoming match of the Premier League 2020-21. The match will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England. The EVE vs ARS live streaming is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Here is our Everton vs Arsenal prediction, info on how to watch Everton vs Arsenal live in India and where to catch Everton vs Arsenal live scores.

Premier League standings: Everton vs Arsenal prediction and preview

After winning their last match against Leicester City FC, Everton have moved up to the fifth spot on the Premier League charts with 23 points. Ancelotti’s team have played thirteen matches so far in the tournament, winning seven and losing four. Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the fifteenth spot on the table with 14 points and a win-loss record of 4-7. Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Everton are the favourites to win the clash.

Everton vs Arsenal live stream: Everton vs Arsenal team news

While it’s an extremely important game for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta’s boys won’t be receiving help from Thomas Partey and Gabriel Martinelli, who are out due to injuries. Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Magalhaes will also be absent due to suspension. For Everton, James Rodriguez and Lucas Digne are out with injury, with Jean-Philippe Gbamin also needing some more time to recover.

Everton vs Arsenal live streaming: How to watch Everton vs Arsenal live in India

The live telecast of Everton vs Arsenal will be available on Star Sports Select 2 in India. The Everton vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live score, they can follow the respective teams on social media.

Date: Saturday, December 19, 2020

Time: 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England

Everton vs Arsenal live scores: Everton vs Arsenal Squads

Premier League 2020: Everton squad

Jordan Pickford, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Andre Gomes, Alex Iwobi, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Premier League: Arsenal squad

Bernd Leno, Rob Holding, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Dani Ceballos, Bukayo Saka, Willian, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Image Source: Arsenal/ Twitter