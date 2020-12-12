Everton Vs Chelsea Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Match, Team News And Line-ups

Premier League giants Chelsea have been in splendid form since the start of the campaign with manager Frank Lampard's reinforcements in the summer proving effective in key moments. Following an embarrassing draw against Krasnodar in the Champions League midweek, the Blues will square off against Carlo Ancelotti's Everton in the Premier League.

How to watch Everton vs Chelsea? Everton vs Chelsea live stream

The Premier League Matchday 12 live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The Everton vs Chelsea live stream will be provided on Disney+Hotstar VIP, while the live scores will be updated on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more how to watch Everton vs Chelsea details.

Venue: Goodison Park

Date: Saturday, December 12, 2020 (Sunday IST)

Time: 1.30 am IST

Everton vs Chelsea preview

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Krasnodar after Jorginho opened the scoring at home. But Krasnodar bagged the equaliser with Remy Cabella netting just four minutes later. In the Premier League, the Blues defeated Leeds United netting thrice while conceding once and sit third in the table with 22 points in 11 games.

On the other hand, Everton kicked off the Premier League campaign in a splendid display, leading the charts at a given point. But Ancelotti's men have stumbled ever since, being forced to share the spoils in the previous game against Burnley. The Toffees sit ninth in the Premier League, having racked up 17 points in 11 games.

Everton vs Chelsea team news

Ancelotti's side face some major injury concerns when they host Chelsea at the Goodison Park. The former Real Madrid manager will have to cope in the absence of James Rodriguez, who is recovering from a knock. Besides, Robin Olsen, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Lucas Digne, Fabian Delph and Seamus Coleman will also miss out on the clash on Saturday.

On the other hand, Lampard has fewer injury concerns than Everton. Former Ajax star Hakim Ziyech is out of the Premier League Matchday 12 clash alongside Callum Hudson-Odoi. The two forwards are expected to regain fitness by the end of the month.

Everton vs Chelsea predicted line-ups

Everton: Jordan Pickford, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Andre Gomes, Alex Iwobi, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy, Ben Chilwell, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Reece James, Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner

Everton vs Chelsea prediction

Considering the recent run of form, Chelse are the favourites to win the clash against Everton.

Note: The Everton vs Chelsea prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Chelsea Twitter