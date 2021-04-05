Everton Vs Crystal Palace Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Crystal Palace take a trip to Liverpool as they face Merseyside outfit Everton in their next Premier League clash on Monday. The English domestic league encounter is set to be played at Goodison Park on April 5 with the kickoff scheduled for 10:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream, playing 11, alongside other match details.

Everton will head into the match hoping to break their three-match losing streak and a match against an inconsistent Crystal Palace side provides them with the perfect opportunity to do so. Currently slotted eight on the Premier League table, Carlo Ancelotti's side trails fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points and will aim to be are strong contenders looking to play for European football next season. The Merseyside outfit will be aiming to pip out the teams like West Ham and arch-rivals Liverpool in the hunt of European football and look to collect as many points as possible from tier remaining 10 matches.

Crystal Palace on the other hand managed to break their three-match winless run by registering a narrow 1-0 win over Wet Brom their latest PL outing. Walking into the match while occupying the 12th spot on the Premier League table, Roy Hodgson's men will are aiming for a top-half finish this season. However, the Eagles have a tough run of fixtures as they are scheduled to play the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool. Given their upcoming PL fixtures, the visitors will look to grab a win on Monday and gather as many points as possible in their remaining campaign

Everton vs Crystal Palace Team News: Predicted Playing 11

Everton - Robin Olsen, Lucas Digne, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Richarlison, James Rodriguez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Crystal Palace- Vicente Guaita, Patrick van Aanholt, Joel Ward, Gary Cahill, Cheikhou Kouyate, Townsend, Eberechi Eze, Jairo Riedewald, Luka Milivojevic, Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha

How to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace live in India?

The Premier League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Network in India. The Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream will be provided on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Despite their poor form, we expect Everton to bounce back in style and register a comprehensive win over the Eagles at the end of this Premier League clash.

Prediction - Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace