Everton Vs Liverpool Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Merseyside Derby Live

Carlo Ancelotti's high-flying Everton will host Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on Matchday 5 of the Premier League in the 288th Merseyside derby. The clash between Everton and Liverpool is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 17 at 12:30 pm BST (5:00 pm IST) at Goodison Park. Here's a look at the Everon vs Liverpool team news, Everton vs Liverpool live stream details and our Everton vs Liverpool prediction ahead of the blockbuster clash.

Everton vs Liverpool prediction and preview

Everton are currently sitting at the summit of the Premier League table after winning all of their opening four games. The Toffees have recorded wins over Tottenham, West Brom, Crystal Palace and Brighton so far and are the league's joint-top scorers. However, Everton are bound to face one of their toughest challenges this campaign on Saturday when they host local rivals and defending Premier League champions, Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds began the season with three wins until their shock 2-7 defeat against Aston Villa just before the international break. Liverpool will also be concerned about their defensive record this campaign, having conceding 11 goals already in just four games. Considering the recent history and results in the Merseyside derby our Everton vs Liverpool prediction is a 2-1 win for Liverpool.

Klopp discussed Firmino's recent form, the meaning of the #MerseysideDerby and the challenge of striking back ahead of Saturday's clash with @Everton... 🔴👊#EVELIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 16, 2020

Everton vs Liverpool team news, injuries, suspensions

For the hosts, Mason Holgate, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jonjoe Kenny remain on the sidelines while Ancelotti will be sweating on the fitness of Lucas Digne. Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Cenk Tosun remain long-term absentees for Everton. However, Andre Gomes, Allan and Seamus Coleman will be available, having missed the game against Brighton just before the international break.

🗣 | Carlo reports no new injury concerns following the international break. #EVELIV



Watch live: https://t.co/ic7qdhUfwa pic.twitter.com/zk4ARz3sQd — Everton (@Everton) October 16, 2020

Liverpool have received a massive boost just ahead of their short trip to Goodison Park as Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane returned to training this week with the duo recovering from COVID-19. However, Alisson Becker still remains sidelined with a shoulder injury and is set to miss the derby. Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain will also miss out as he continues his recovery from a knee injury. Joel Matip is back in training and is fit enough to make the bench.

Premier League live: Everton vs Liverpool live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch the Everton vs Liverpool game live on BT Sport. In India, the Everton vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD (Saturday, 5:00 pm IST). The game can also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

