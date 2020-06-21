Everton Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, Team News, Merseyside Derby Preview

League leaders Liverpool will make the short trip to Goodison Park this weekend as they look for the first of their two wins to seal the Premier League title in their first game in three months. The Everton vs Liverpool Premier League clash will take place on Sunday, June 21 with kick-off for the crunch Merseyside derby scheduled for 7 pm local time (11:30 pm IST). Goodison Park will play host to the Everton vs Liverpool game after plenty of discussion around the venue of the encounter. Here are the Everton vs Liverpool live streaming details and the Everton vs Liverpool team news ahead of the highly-anticipated Sunday showdown.

How many days until we're back in action, Millie? ☝️😄 pic.twitter.com/c1iSnkPnMe — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 20, 2020

Everton vs Liverpool live streaming: Everton vs Liverpool team news

For Everton, big names including Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph are ruled out with injuries for the weekend battle against Liverpool. Mina and Delph picked up injuries while returning to training after the break. Meanwhile, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Cenk Tosun and Theo Walcott are the long-term absentees for Carlo Ancelotti. Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes is expected to be fit for the Merseyside derby, having shrugged off a knock in training.

Predicted Everton starting line-up - Pickford; Sidibe, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Bernard, Gomes, Davies, Sigurdsson; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

The good news for Liverpool is that Mo Salah returned to training ahead of the Merseyside derby after the Egyptian missed a number of training sessions this week as well as the warm-up game against Blackburn Rovers. Scottish left-back Andrew Robertson also missed the warm-up game behind closed doors but was spotted training this week. Brazilian shot-stopper Alisson Becker is expected to return in goal following a hip injury he suffered prior to the lockdown.

Predicted Liverpool starting line-up - Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Origi, Firmino, Mane

Premier League news Everton vs Liverpool preview

Liverpool are only two wins away from their first league title in 30 years and will hope to attain glory as soon as possible despite nine matchdays remaining. Klopp's Reds have lost just one game this campaign, winning 27 out of their 29 games. The Everton vs Liverpool game on Sunday will be the 287th Merseyside derby.

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are 12th on the table but have performed well since the Italian took charge of the club in December. The Toffees have won five and lost only three out of their last 11 Premier League games so far but Liverpool are firm favourites to get the three points at Goodison Park. Jurgen Klopp's Reds have an impeccable record against their local rivals, currently undefeated in 21 Merseyside derbies across all competitions.

Premier League news: Everton vs Liverpool live streaming details

Get your 📓📓 out and take notes - here are the fixtures coming up as the #PLReturns!



When is your team playing? #PL pic.twitter.com/idkMoMciof — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) June 8, 2020

Premier League games in India will broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Fans in India can watch the Everton vs Liverpool clash on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1/HD. Everton vs Liverpool live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Image Credits - Mo Salah / Everton Instagram