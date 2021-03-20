Everton Vs Man City Live Stream: How To Watch FA Cup Live? Prediction And Team News

Premier League heavyweights Manchester City have been in sensational form across all competitions. With a significant lead in the Premier League, apart from sealing a berth in the quarter-final of the Champions League, Pep Guardiola's men now set their eyes on the FA Cup when they take on Everton in the final eight on Saturday, March 20. Here is more on the FA Cup live stream for Saturday -

How to watch FA Cup live? FA Cup live stream info

The FA Cup broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in Indiia. The Everton vs Man City live stream will be provided on the SonyLIV app, while live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch FA Cup live:

Venue: Goodison Park

Date: Saturday, March 20, 2021

Time: 11 PM IST

Everton vs Man City live stream and preview

Everton overcame a daunting challenge against Tottenham Hotspur to edge past the fifth round of the FA Cup. The nine-goal thriller saw Carlo Ancelotti's men fight until the extra time to knock out the North London outfit. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Bernard were among the scorers for the Toffees.

On the other hand, Man City managed a comfortable win over Swansea in the fifth round. Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus scored a goal each for the Etihad-based outfit. Although Morgan Whittaker scored a goal back, his efforts weren't sufficient to even up the scoreline.

Everton vs Man City team news

In Everton vs Man City team news, Everton have some major injury concerns ahead of the home clash against Man City. Ancelotti will have to cope in the absence of James Rodriguez due to a calf injury. Jordan Pickford will be absent between the sticks following a rib injury, while Fabian Delph misses out due to a tendon injury. The likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Robin Olsen are among the key absentees. Meanwhile, Man City have reported no injuries for the visit to Goodison Park.

Everton vs Man City prediction and probable XIs

Everton: Joao Virginia, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Lucas Digne, Allan, Tom Davies, André Gomes, Alex Iwobi, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Man City: Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva.

Everton vs Man City prediction

Man City have been in exceptional form this season and are the favourites to win the game 3-1.

