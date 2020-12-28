Everton Vs Man City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Everton and Manchester City will be looking to build on their Boxing Day victories when they lock horns at Goodison Park on Monday, December 28. The Premier League Matchday 16 encounter between Everton and Man City is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM BST (Tuesday, 1:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Everton vs Man City team news, live stream details and our prediction for the crunch game.

Everton vs Man City match preview

Carlo Ancelotti's high-flying Everton are currently second in the Premier League standings with 29 points from 15 games. The Toffees were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Manchester United just a few days before Christmas but bounced back with a 1-0 win in the league over Sheffield United on Boxing Day. Gylfi Sigurdsson popped up with the crucial goal late in the game to seal all three points for Everton.

On the other hand, Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday, thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres. The Cityzens have 26 points from their 14 games and are in sixth place in the Premier League standings. Pep Guardiola's side also made it to the semi-finals of the EFL Cup by thrashing Arsenal 4-1 earlier last week.

Everton vs Man City team news, injuries and suspensions

On Christmas Day, Man City announced that Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker had tested positive for COVID-19 and the duo are set to miss the clash against Everton. Centre-back Eric Garcia is also ruled out. However, Sergio Aguero is in line to start at Goodison Park.

For Everton, James Rodriguez is still unavailable due to injury. Star forward Richarlison was also not cleared to play the game due to concussion protocols.

Everton vs Man City prediction

Given the recent form of both teams and the injury woes for Everton, our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for Man City.

How to watch Everton vs Man City live in India?

In India, the Everton vs Man City game will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports Select 2/HD (Tuesday, 1:30 AM). The Everton vs Man City live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Man City, Everton Instagram