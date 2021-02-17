Everton Vs Man City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Table-toppers and Premier League title favourites Manchester City will take on a high-flying Everton side in the Premier League on Wednesday night. The game will be played at the Goodison Park and will kick off at 1:45 AM IST on Thursday, February 18. Here's a look at where to watch Everton vs Man City live stream, team news and the Premier League standings.

Also Read: Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool Were Well Prepared For RB Leipzig's Tactics In UCL Clash

Everton vs Man City prediction and preview

Manchester City have been the team to beat in the Premier League this season. Pep Guardiola's men made it 16 wins in a row across all competitions with a 3-0 demolition job of Tottenham. Man City are currently atop the Premier League table, seven points ahead of second-placed Manchester United, and could extend their lead to 10 points with a win away from home. Guardiola's men have won their last nine games away from home, and haven't lost to the Toffees in the last five meetings between the two sides. The game was scheduled to be played in December but was postponed to February due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Man City squad.

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe Is Best Player In World AHEAD Of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo: Joe Cole

Everton meanwhile have been in indifferent form over the past few weeks, with great results over Manchester United and Tottenham, while falling to defeat against Newcastle and Fulham. Carlo Ancelotti's men are currently seventh in the Premier League table, five points off fourth-placed Chelsea, but with two games in hand. The Toffees will hope to plug off the gap, and a win against Man City will serve as a massive boost. Man City are favourites for the clash, but Carlo Ancelotti's men have shown a penchant for giant-killing in the past few weeks.

Also Read: Dayot Upamecano’s Horror Show Vs Liverpool Has PL Fans Mock Bayern Over £38M Signing

Everton vs Man City team news

James Rodriguez is likely to miss out after being taken off last time out, but Allan could return after a long injury lay off. Alex Iwobi and Michael Keane could also get a place. The latter's inclusion could see Ben Godfrey shift out wide. As for Man City, Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake remain sidelined, while Ruben Dias should return to the starting lineup after recovering from a fever. Sergio Aguero made the bench at the weekend but is unlikely to be thrust into the playing XI. Gundogan is set to miss out, meaning Phil Foden could move into the midfield three, allowing Riyad Mahrez to return.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Has More Social Media Followers Than USA Has People; India Ahead

Everton vs Man City team news: Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Godfrey, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Doucoure, Davies; Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Richarlison; King

Pickford; Godfrey, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Doucoure, Davies; Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Richarlison; King Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, Silva, Foden; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Where to watch Everton vs Man City live stream?

In India, the Everton vs Man City game will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD. The Everton vs Man City live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams. The match will begin on Thursday, February 18 at 1:45 AM IST.

(Image Courtesy: Man City, Everton Instagram)