Everton Vs Manchester City: Ukrainian Duo Share Emotional Embrace Before Kick-off; Watch

Before his side's Premier League match against Everton, Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko was seen sharing a beautiful on-field moment with fellow Ukrainian Vitalii Mykolenko. Zinchenko was observed running towards the halfway line to hug Mykolenko before the start of last night's game in a video that has since gone viral on social media. With spectators bursting in ovation, the pair were seen embracing one other with a touch of emotion while their country remains under attack from Russia.

Amazing moment at Goodison Park between Zinchenko and Mykolenko 🇺🇦 😢 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8cdozCocnw — Arlo White 💙 (@arlowhite) February 26, 2022

During the match between Manchester City and Everton, fans from both sides were seen extending their support to Ukraine with flags and banners. Meanwhile, netizens on social media are reacting to the emotional meeting between Zinchenko and Mykolenko. "More than just a game," one individual wrote. "That gave me goosebumps. Gotta be hard to focus on the game at this time," another user wrote.

For all those that think sport is not important. It's moments like this where sport can unite . Innocent 🇺🇦 are dying ..Russian soldiers who probably don't want this are dying .. war will destroy and unite .. my hope is this time it unites — Antony Haigh (@AntonyHaigh3) February 26, 2022

Well done Everton and Manchester City Football Clubs. I don’t mind admitting that that rendition of The Hollies ‘He ain’t heavy’ before kick off bought tears to my eyes. We stand with🇺🇦 — Ian Mason (@Ian1Mason) February 26, 2022

More than just a game ❤️ — π (@xMcfc_oKx) February 26, 2022

This is beautiful. Song starts around 1:30 and you can see tears in his eyes:)https://t.co/sZkhQG5yhS — Ben 🇺🇸 🇩🇪 🇺🇦 (@dragon4lunch) February 26, 2022

On Thursday, after Russia launched the military operation in Ukraine, Zinchenko attended a vigil in Manchester. He also posted messages of support for Ukrainians on social media.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Watford players also held up a banner reading 'peace' ahead of their Premier League game at Old Trafford on Saturday. On Friday, Barcelona and Napoli players held up a banner saying 'Stop War'. The players held up the banner ahead of their Europa League clash at Camp Nou.

In another incident, Ukrainian player Ruslan Malinovskyi revealed an undershirt saying 'No War in Ukraine' after scoring a goal for Atalanta during their 3-0 win over Olympiacos.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday through the land, air, and sea. Putin, in a pre-dawn address to the nation, announced that his army has invaded Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his response, imposed martial law in the country and urged fellow citizens to pick up arms against the invading troops.

In the meantime, the war in Ukraine continues with Russian troops closing in on Kyiv, the country's capital. Ukrainian Health Ministry had said on Saturday that 198 civilians have been killed in the country. Separately, Ukrainian Defense Ministry had claimed that 3,500 Russian occupiers were killed and nearly 200 were taken as prisoners. Russian Army stated its varying death tolls and even claimed to capture several cities in the neighbouring nation.

Image: RuslanMalinovskyi/Twitter