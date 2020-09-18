Everton Vs West Brom Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Round 2 of the Premier League fixtures will see Everton take on newly-promoted side West Brom. The Everton vs West Brom live stream will begin on Saturday, September 18 at 5:00 pm IST. The game is set to take place at Goodison Park, with the iconic venue witnessing its first match of the new season. Here are the Everton vs West Brom live stream details, our Everton vs West Brom prediction and Premier League preview.

Also Read: Premier League agrees New Broadcast Deal In China To Cover The Remainder Of The Season

Premier League live: Everton vs West Brom live stream preview

We're delighted to welcome Conor Gallagher to The Hawthorns on a season-long loan from Chelsea ✍️ pic.twitter.com/7Y3Dpnnpyq — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) September 17, 2020

The two teams find themselves at opposite ends of the table, with the first round of Premier League fixtures going extremely different for both sides. Everton started with a morale-boosting away win against Tottenham. The 1-0 win meant that the Toffees won their first away match against top-six opposition for the first time since 2013. They followed that up with another comprehensive 3-0 win in the Carabao Cup against Salford City, and will certainly go into the clash against West Brom as clear favourites.

West Brom, on the other hand, faced a drubbing at the hands of Leicester City in their first game back in the top flight. The Baggies were thoroughly outclassed by a dominant Leicester City side as they lost 3-0 at the Hawthorns.

Also Read: Premier League's Top 10 Earners Revealed As Aubameyang Tops Charts with New Arsenal deal

Everton vs West Brom team news: Injury updates

🗞️ | @Jarradbranthwa1 and Mason Holgate will be #EFC's only absentees on Saturday, with @alexiwobi back in contention after recovering from a slight knock.



For more team news ahead of #EVEWBA 👇 — Everton (@Everton) September 18, 2020

Everton: The side faces a shortage of central defenders, with Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite both out with injuries. Fabian Delph will be unavailable for the game, while Cenk Tosun and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are long-term absentees.

Also Read: Man United Fans Unhappy With Anthony Martial Snub for POTY Award As Bruno Fernandes Wins

West Brom: Slaven Bilic has a comparatively healthy squad to choose from, with only attacker Kenneth Zohore out with a calf problem

Everton vs West Brom team news: Probable playing 11

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Gomez, Allan, Doucoure; Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

West Brom: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, O'Shea, Townsend; Pereira, Sawyers, Livermore, Diangana; Robinson

Also Read: Man United Fans Want Ambani To Purchase Club As #GlazersOut Trends On Social Media

Premier League live: Everton vs West Brom live stream details

The Everton vs West Brom live telecast will be aired for Indian viewers on the Star Sports Network. For fans looking to watch the Everton vs West Brom live stream online, Disney+ Hotstar will stream the Premier League live. Fans can also follow the live scores of the match on the official social media handles of Everton, West Brom and Premier League.

Premier League live: Everton vs West Brom prediction

According to our Everton vs West Brom prediction, Everton are on song and more likely to win this game. They also have a superior head to head record against the side, with Everton winning 13 matches out of 25 encounters according to FC Tables.

Image Credits: Everton Instagram, West Brom Instagram