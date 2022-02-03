Everton's Alli Credits Frank Lampard For Making Him 'feel Wanted' Post Tottenham Struggles

England midfielder Dele Alli signed a two and a half year deal with Everton on deadline day after spending seven years at Tottenham Hotspur previously. His deal could cost approximately £40 Mn after add ons are considered. The 25-year old will now attempt to resurrect his career after seeing limited game time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium under new coach Antonio Conte and previous manager Nuno Espirito Santos.

Alli has featured in just 10 Premier League games this season in which he has provided a return of just one goal. After completing his move to Goodison Park. the England international credited Toffees coach Frank Lampard for making him 'feel wanted' after struggling for game time in London. Meanwhile, the English manager also signed Donny van de Beek on a loan deal until the end of the season on deadline day to help the club fight the relegation battle.

Dele Alli praises Frank Lampard for making him feel wanted

While speaking to Everton TV, Dele Alli said, "He [Lampard] is an amazing manager and an amazing person as well. Speaking to him and admiring him so much as a player, and what he's done so far as a manager - I think it's amazing. He knows me very well as a player and I know the tactics he likes and how he likes to play, and how he likes his teams to work. So, I feel like it's a perfect match and I can't wait to get going. Being an attacking midfielder and, obviously, he scored a lot of goals as well as a midfielder - I'll speak to him a lot about that and what he did as a player to make the most of his talent."

Alli also added credited Lampard for making him feel wanted at the club, stating how it is crucial for a player like him to perform at his highest level. "As a player, the main thing is to feel wanted. Especially as an attacking and creative player, you want to know you can express yourself and bring excitement to the game, with and without the ball. That's what I want to do and the kind of player I am," added the 25-year old.

Lampard will now hope that his two new signings Alli and Donny van de Beek can help Everton move up the table and avoid a relegation scrap. As things stand in the Premier League table, the Toffees are currently in 16th place and are just four points above the relegation zone. Moreover, since they have won just one of their previous 14 games in England's top-flight, they will need a quick turnaround to salvage their disappointing season.