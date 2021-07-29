Everton's Fabian Delph Lands Into Controversy, Opposes COVID Vaccination In Instagram Post

Everton star Fabian Delph got into a controversy infuriating fans by sending out an anti-vaccine post on his Instagram account. Premier League recently mandated double COVID vaccinations for all its players and staff ahead of the 2021/22 season amid the pandemic. Several Premier League and EFL clubs are also considering inserting vaccination clauses into players' contracts as a term of employment.

Fabian Delph's controversial claim

Fabian Delph shared an anti-vaccine message from the United States' based holistic medicine website, The Healing Chamber, on his Instagram stories on Wednesday. Claiming in a post that the immune system is completely capable of fighting off diseases and viruses, the Everton midfielder seemingly opposed getting vaccinated and let 'the body do its job'.

Fabian Delph infuriates fans

Just when you thought you couldn’t dislike Fabian Delph any more, he shows himself as an anti-vaxxer pic.twitter.com/qMdUfS5gNW — Alex (@efc_alex18) July 28, 2021

Fabian Delph being an anti-vaxxer is definitely the least surprising Everton news of the summer, to be honest pic.twitter.com/lBO0hG7hlm — MDA (@MichaelDeAsha) July 28, 2021

If you where to ask me out of any current Everton player which one I thought would be anti vaxxer it would definitely be Fabian Delph so his latest insta story doesn’t surprise me. — JRayC2002 (@bobmarl03974950) July 28, 2021

Fabian Delph in isolation

Everton has been in Orlando to participate in the Florida Cup without star Fabian Delph as the English midfielder came into close contact with someone, who tested positive for COVID. The Premier League club revealed the news in an official statement last week. "Fabian Delph will not travel with the squad to the Florida Cup in Orlando as a precautionary measure after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19."

Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson arrested

Two weeks ago another Everton player was involved in a massive controversy. Gylfi Sigurdsson was arrested on suspicion of alleged child sex offences on July 16. As per international reports, the Everton midfielder was arrested earlier this month by the Greater Manchester Police. On hearing the news, Everton released a statement, highlighting that they would be suspending Sigurdsson for his claimed offences. The statement read, "Everton can confirm it has suspended a First-Team player pending a police investigation. The Club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time."

Everton appoints Rafa Benitez as new manager

Meanwhile, Everton appointed former Liverpool FC head coach Rafa Benitez as the club's new manager. Everton fans will hope that the Spanish boss can help the team progress in the right direction as the club has not won a major trophy since the FA Cup in 1995.